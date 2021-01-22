Jan. 20
Amundson, Carter John, Sun Prairie, Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc.
Anderson, Kurt R., Lake Mills, Prohibited Parking Area$98.80
Anthon, Elijah Maurice, Oconomowoc, Zone And Posted Limits $124.00
Beal-Crosby, Karen Emilie, Lake Mills Operate Motor Vehicle without Proof Of Insurance $10.00
Bonilla, Juan Manuel Jr., Columbus, Possess Drug Paraphernalia $313.00
Boustany, Kaitlyn Renee, Marshall, Zone And Posted Limits $124.00
Bristol Motors LLC, Sun Prairie, Prohibited Parking Area $98.80
Brown, Dylan Michael, Watertown, Operating After Suspension $124.00
Campbell, Robert Jeffery, Waterloo, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $124.00
Danneil, Faith Elizabeth, Milwaukee, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Fajardo Martinez, Jose Luis, Lake Mills, Operate Without Valid License $124.00
Gill, Jeffrey Daniel, Lake Mills, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Hosey, Adam Benjamin, Lake Mills, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Hummer, Ian Michael, Fort Atkinson, Operate without Valid License $124.00
Jarrett, Ehren Robert, Rockford, Illinois, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Jensen, Tyler Ryan, Helenville, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $174.40
Kaufman, Kyle R., Lake Mills, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Kinney, Kylie R., Cottage Grove, Speeding On Freeway $98.80
Knutson, Lance Garrett, Cambridge, Operating After Suspension $124.00
Koehler, Zierra J Operate Without Carrying License $73.60
Krebs, Jessie Lynn, Jefferson, Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) $124.00
Moreno, Steven, Columbus, Probation Licensee Operator Class D Vehicle With Other Person $124.00
Ollarzabal, Chayanne, Watertown, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $313.00
Penn, Breyona Angel, Verona, Operating After Suspension $124.00
Phillips, Darin E., Lake Mills, Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt $10.00
Ramirez, Jessie D., Milwaukee, Speeding on Freeway $174.40
Reine, Zachary John, Lake Mills, Operating After Suspension $124.00
Rosenau, Carrie Lynn, Ixonia, Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. $98.80
Schultz, Shayne Christopher, Jefferson, Possession Of THC (Forfeiture) $313.00
Shores, Denita M., Janesville, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Tejeda, Maria Elena, Milwaukee, Speeding on Freeway $199.60
Voight, Abbey Elaine-Anna, Lake Mills, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $124.00
Williams, Dacoata Rae, Whitewater, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Wolff, Rebecca Lynn, Waterloo, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
