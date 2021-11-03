Lake Mills Light & Water earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association. The utility received the award at the American Public Power Association’s Customer Connections Conference Oct. 24-27. Nationwide, 97 public power utilities now hold the prestigious title.
The Smart Energy Provider designation, which lasts for two years, recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: energy efficiency, distributed generation, renewable energy, and environmental initiatives. The application requires a rigorous, in-depth review comparing each utility against best practices in all four areas.
Lake Mills Light & Water is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale power provider and joint action agency made up of 51 utilities. Including Lake Mills Light & Water, 24 WPPI Energy member utilities now hold the respected Smart Energy Provider designation.
“Our member utilities work hard to deliver cost-effective, reliable power and forward-looking programs and services to the customers they serve,” said Mike Peters, CEO of WPPI Energy. “It’s wonderful to see them honored like this on a national level.”
“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to support Lake Mills’ responsible energy use,” said Paul Hermanson, Director of Public Works for Lake Mills. “We take a lot of pride in the programs we offer that help our customers save money and reduce our collective footprint on the environment. It’s encouraging to be recognized as one of the best when it comes to smart energy.”
This is the second consecutive time Lake Mills Light & Water has been named a Smart Energy Provider since the program’s initiation in 2019.