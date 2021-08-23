August 4
Bean, Kyia M., Jefferson, contributing to truancy $376.00
Behselich, Cody Allan, West Allis, Inattentive Driving $111.40
Fitzgibbon, Molly Jeanette, Lake Mills, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
Fox, Charity Laura, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Kruse, Paul W., Lake Mills, dog causing injury-without notice $187.00
Lopez Garcia, Marco Antonio, Waterloo, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
Mariscal, Jose Carlos, West Bend, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
Nickelson, Fantasia D., Madison, operate w/o valid license $124.00
Nordness, Bobby Joe C., DeForest, resist/obstruct officer (forfeiture) $313.00
Parker, Cole Andrew, Watertown, underage drinking-possess $187.00
Racz, David A., Deerfield, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt $10.00
Rodriguez Moreno, Abel, Watertown, operate without valid license $124.00
Ubeda Zeledon, Johana D., Watertown, operating after suspension $125.00
White, Steven David Jr., Fort Atkinson, operate without valid license $124.00
August 18
Aden, Evan Andrew, Roscoe, Illinois, speeding $98.80
Andersen Roberts, Keegan Donald, Wauwatosa, possession of THC (Forfeiture) $313.00
Bell, Joniece V., Cottage Grove, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00
Belzer, Mason B., Fort Atkinson, operate after rev/susp of registration $98.80
Blank, Jennifer D., Jefferson, operating after suspension $124.00
Bullard, Mercedes W., Chicago, Illinois, operating while under the influence $861.00
Colon, Nicholas M., Streamwood, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00
Dahlke, David Christopher, Lake Mills, allow riding on decks $124.00
Estorf, Austin R. J., DeForest, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph over) $98.80
Gardner, Caleb Stephen, Lake Mills, disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle $124.00
Hallen Will, Uriah Otto, Madison, non-registration of auto, etc. $98.80
Hoisington, Natalie Marie, Marshall, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Hommen, Jessica L., Sun Prairie, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00
Hooper, Amy Marie, Madison, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00
Jordan, Timothy D., Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc. $98.80
Lynaugh, Matthew Lee, Madison, operate PWC greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $155.50
Martinez Acevedo, Ana Jackziri, Janesville, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19mph over) $218.50
Mendoza Quintero, Leonardo, Middleton, operating after suspension $124.00; possession of THC(forfeiture) $313.00
Morrison, Jamie Allan, Deerfield, operate without valid license $124.00
Murphy, Robert Joseph, Madison, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
Newhouse, Nancy Jean, Cambridge, public nuisances $124.00
Peller, Samantha N., Crown Point, Indiana, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Ponyicsanyi, Casey William, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Punzel, Luke Anthony, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19mph over) $98.80
Rodriguez, Paige A. Streamwood, Illinois, possession of thc (forfeiture) $313.00
Salcedogamez, Neydi J. Franksville, operate without valid license $124.00
Schill, Nickolas A., Franklin, speeding on semi-urban highway (16-19 mph) $124.00
Smithback, Bruce Bowen, Lake Mills, inattentive driving $111.40
Soto Cintron, Nilmarian, Racine, operate PWC without valid safety certificate $155.50
Trimborn, Christopher Eric., Lake Mills, operating while under the influence $861.00
Waterhouse, Chad Michael, Machesney Park, Illinois, operating while under the influence $861.00
Wild, Dylan Allen, Marshall, failure to have certificate of number on boat $86.20
Wills, Lesly P., Rockford, Illinois, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Winscom, Dominick James, Janesville, operating after suspension $124.00
Woltz, Jason Mathew James, Jefferson, Sandy Beach Parking Violation $35.00