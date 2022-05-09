This may be Dave Anderson’s fifth consecutive year using the baton to strike up the Lake Mills City Band, but his time with the group of musicians goes back to 1968 when high school and city band director Franklin Else encouraged the trumpet player to join the community band. Since then, Anderson has either performed with or directed the band off and on.
“There were nights when I first directed in the ‘70s where I had to play (trumpet) with one hand and directed with the other because we didn’t have many band members,” Anderson recalls. “We used to have concerts every Friday night; it used to be a task to get enough people up there.”
These days, he doesn’t need to multitask as the city band heads into its 2022 season. This year marks the 91st consecutive year.
The Lake Mills City Band is one of the oldest community bands in the state. It even formed before Wisconsin was granted statehood.
But, the musical group has not been going consecutively since forming in 1844. Anderson said five years later the band disbanded because members chose to seek out fortunes by mining for gold in California. Other years, the season was canceled because many local musicians were serving in the military during times of war. The 2020 season was in danger of being canceled by COVID but the Lake Mills City Band was allowed an abbreviated season.
Ann Hundt, who plays the clarinet, estimates that she’s been playing with the band between 10 and 12 years.
“I am one of those who is living proof that you cannot play for many, many years, like over 30 years, and return to the band,” she said. “A lot of times people will say, ‘Oh, I haven’t played in so long,’ but we’re a patient group and most of the music we play isn’t too difficult.”
While Hundt said the music performed by the city band is typically not too challenging, Anderson said it does require a lot of sight-reading.
“We have 50 or 60 songs that we learn each year,” the director said. Unlike in a school band where students spend weeks learning three or four pieces to play for a concert, learning a few dozen pieces requires the members to hone their sight-reading skills.
Anderson selects the music and puts together the concert themes, though he does consider recommendations by band members.
Rehearsals for the 2022 season began April 18 and are held each Monday from 7-9 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School band room. Anderson said even though practices are underway, people are still invited to join.
Hundt said people may not know they can join the city band even if they don’t own an instrument. She said last year a large donation was made to the group and the money can be used for summer instrument rental. This allows additional opportunities for people to join the band.
People may also not be aware there is a small stipend paid to the city band members for participating in rehearsals, performing at concerts and recruiting new members.
Members are often recruited through word of mouth or through social media, Anderson said, adding not every musician is local. He mentioned there are people from outside communities including Cambridge, Deerfield, Johnson Creek and Jefferson, who have joined the Lake Mills City Band.
Hundt said at last count, there were 50 people playing in the band plus Anderson. According to her, this is twice the size as the group was when she first started.
“But, we can always use more members,” Hundt said. “And people don’t have to commit to every practice or every concert; we know it’s summer and people have plans.”
The number in the audience has also increased. Anderson recalls that at one point during his earlier years withe city band, there would be more musicians than people enjoying the concert.
“But, we’ve really started to get some great community support and people like to come out and listen to the music,” the band director said.
“Music is a great unifier, regardless of age,” Hundt said. “You end up with a group of people who maybe you wouldn’t have known otherwise and you just have a really nice time with everyone.”
“I like the banter with the band and the audience,” Anderson said in response to why he continues to be part of the group. “And I like the tradition of the community band.”