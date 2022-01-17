12/30/2021

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning unsafe lane deviation, Obstructed License Plate E. Lake Park Place/ Meadow Ridge Ct.

Warning Defective Tail Lamps E. Lake Street/Washington Street

All Other Noise Complaint Tamarack Drive

911 Hang up S Main Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

12/31/2021

Warning Expired Registration Catlin Drive/S. Main Street

Warning Illegible Plate E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Accident--Hit and Run W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Suspicious Vehicle W Lake Street

Accident Water Street/S. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department 254 Westbound I-94

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department 259 Eastbound I-94

1/1/2022

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

15 day Repair Notice Expired Registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

15 day Repair Notice Expired Registration N. Main Street/Madison Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

1/2/2022

15 day Repair Notice Expired Registration Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Death Investigation E. Madison Street

Alarm E. Lake Street

All other E. Lake Street

Mutual Aid State Patrol Water Street

1/3/2022

Citation Operating while suspended 7th offense E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street

911 Hang up Industrial Drive

Check Welfare S. Oak Street

Underage Possession of Alcohol Catlin Drive

All Other Report-Civil Issue Water Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department CTH V/Harold Court

911 Hang Up Cherokee Path

Accident E Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street

1/5/2022

Warning Speeding, Failure to Change Address W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Alarm Enterprise Drive

Counseling Notice College Street

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Assist Fire Louise Street

Criminal Complaint: Domestic Abuse Enhancer X4, Disorderly Conduct X2, Battery X2 E. Lake Street

All Other Lost Property Stonefield Drive

Death Investigation Lilac Lane

1/6/2022

All Other Fargo Street

Warning Improper Display of Plate W. Lake Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Expired Registration E. Lake Street/Grove Street

Assist EMS W. Lake Street

Warning Speeding, Citation No Valid Driver's license S. C.P. Avenue/Jefferson Street

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 259 W/B

Truancy Catlin Drive

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department Hwy B

Assist EMS Stonefield Court

Welfare Check Pope Street

Citation Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

15 day Repair Notice Illegible Plate N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Assist EMS W. Lake Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

1/7/2022

15 day Correction Repair Notice Illegible Plate, Expired DL W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective headlamp N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective headlamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

15 day Correction Repair Notice - Unregistered Vehicle, No Insurance N. Main Street/Water Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Bad driving complaint S. Main Street

Death Investigation Water Street

All Other Misuse Of Computer Tamarack Drive

1/8/2022

Assist EMS W. Pine Street

Warning Defective Headlamp/No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Fail to Yield CTHV/89

Warning Illegible Plates CTHV/89

1/9/2022

Warning - Defective Headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

15 Repair Notice - Unregistered Vehicle, Display plate of other Vehicle N. Main Street/Grant Street

911 Hang Up E. Lake Street

Vehicle Lockout W. Lake Street

Assist Fire Reed Street

Warning Defective Break lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/Madison Street

1/10/2022

Assist EMS Topeka Drive

1/11/2022

Warning failure to stop at stop sign Enterprise Drive/E. Lake Street

Citation Speeding S. C.P. Ave./Jefferson Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Fail to obey traffic sign Catlin Drive/S. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Possession of THC, Warning Speeding S Main Street/Woodland Beach

Warning failure to obey traffic sign W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

1/12/2022

Open Door Veterans Lane

Warning Defective head lamp and brake lamp E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue

Warning Defective head lamp E. Lake Street/E. Mills Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Disorderly Conduct Tamarack Drive

Vehicle Lockout O'Neil Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

15 day Repair Notice Expired Registration N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding, Expired Registration S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Mutual Aid Waterloo PD E. Washington Street

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Defective Tail Light W. Madison Street/Fremont Street

