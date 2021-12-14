Siblings Katie and Justin Brandel of Lake Mills will be recognized later this month at the Wisconsin Holstein Association’s Junior Holstein Convention in collaboration with the Waupaca-Waushara Junior Holstein Association.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Holstein Association, youth from across the state will be recognized for outstanding achievements in multiple categories. The top award recipients for youth who excel in junior Holstein projects will be part of the Distinguished Junior Members (ages 17-21), Young Distinguished Junior Members (ages 13-16), and 12 & Under Recognition award winners (ages 12 and younger).
Katie, 12, will be recognized as a Young Distinguished Junior Member and Justin, 11, will receive a 12 & Under Recognition award.
The pair are the children of Matthew and Tracy Brandel; the family is partners at Straussdale Holsteins LLC, which has 175 registered Holsteins at the Lake Mills farm. Katie and Justin are part of the fifth generation at the family farm that has been raising registered Holsteins for decades.
“It is very exciting to be recognized for our involvement, there are so many talented kids from around Wisconsin,” said the siblings in an email correspondence.
The duo has been showing cattle for many years. Katie and Justin both started showing calves at 3 years old. The siblings said showing cattle has been a fun experience whether it’s at the Jefferson County Fair with the South Side Eagles 4-H Club or taking the animals to show outside of Wisconsin.
“It is hard to say that we have one favorite part of showing, because there is so many parts of showing and raising dairy cattle that are incredibly special to us,” the siblings said in an email. “The friendships that have been made from all over Wisconsin because of our involvement in the Holstein breed and exhibiting at shows will always mean a lot to us. Those friends can share the same joys and frustrations that we have, they understand what our life is like being raised on a dairy farm and with dairy cattle.”
The duo said it takes work, commitment and time to raise dairy cattle and then prepare the animals for shows. This is done on top of the normal chores and responsibilities in the barn and elsewhere on the farm.
“Our animals have different nutrition needs, so we are always reviewing and talking about what we are feeding them, making sure they are getting the proper feed, looking at vitamins, minerals, probiotics, what kind of hay we are using with them, washing, and walking every day during the times of the year when it is warmer, cleaning pens, and making sure they waterers are always clean, so they are always healthy and growing.”
Katie and Justin Brandel are thankful for the support of their family.
“They support us, and it takes all of us to work together to get it all done. We have to tackle many different things, and we could not do it without them,” the youth said.
The annual convention will be held Dec. 28-30 at the Red Lion Hotel in Appleton.