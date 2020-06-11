MAY 20
Ali, Salwa Fahmi, Madison, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $174.40
Anhalt, Mathew W., Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Booms, Mark A., New Berlin, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; Operating After Suspension $124.00
Chesmore, Christian Wayne, Jefferson, fail/obey traffic officer-work area $136.60
Finnegan, Heather Lynn, Sun Prairie, possession of THC $187.00; possession of THC $187.00; speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $199.60
Jacobson, Bradley J., Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Korth, Jacob W., Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Pinckney, Charles Edward Jr., Lake Mills, fail/obey traffic officer-work area $136.60
Renz, Tyler J, Lake Mills, disorderly conduct - county/municipality $313.00; disorderly use of motor vehicle $187.00
Sielaff, Abigail Martha, Lake Mills, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $124.00
Wickert, Michael Edward, Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Williams, Jordan E., Lake Mills, inattentive driving $111.40
Zwickey, Roger J., Madison, parking no parking/stopping signed $35.00
