10/29/2021

All Other Domestic Dispute E. Lake Street

Warning Illegible License Plate, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

All Other Suspicious Subject S. Ferry Street

Citation Failure to Stop at a Red Light, Warning Defective Headlamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Defective Headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Citation Disorderly Conduct x5, Juvenile Referral Substantial Battery, Disorderly Conduct N Main Street

911 Hung up Pope Street

Warning Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Madison Street

10/30/2021

Warning 15 Day Notice Expired Driver’s License, Defective Brake Lamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

EMS Assist Water Street

EMS Assist Owen Street

911 Hang up W. Oak Street

911 Hang up E. Lake Street

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Unsafe passing on right Hwy 89/Oasis Lane

Warning Speeding, Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Warning Defective Headlamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

10/31/2021

Warning Defective Break Lamps, Defective Registration Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Domestic Abuse/Disorderly Conduct Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Headlight Jefferson Street/Grove Street

11/1/2021

Assist Wisconsin State Patrol 260 I-94 EB

Assist Jefferson County Sheriff 262 I-94 WB

Warning Defective Tail Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

All Other Missing Dog Topeka Drive

Citation Operate Motor vehicle Without Insurance, Warning Speeding Brookstone Drive/Stonefield Drive

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Warning Expired Vehicle Registration E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Disorderly Conduct With Motor Vehicle W. Lake Street

Assist Fire Mulberry Street

11/2/2021

911 Hang Up College Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Obstructing/Filing a false report Water Street

Citation Operate with Suspended Registration S. Main Street/Sandy Beach

Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Warning Left of Center, No Headlights Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Warning No Tail Lights Brookstone Drive

Assist EMS E Madison Street

Warning Fail to Stop Sign, Left of Center N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light S. Main Street

Citation Operate After Suspended, Warning Fail to Obey Traffic Light CTHV/89

Citation Operate After Suspended, Municipal Citation Possession Of THC, Criminal Complaint Possession Of Concealed Firearm, Warning: Fail To Display License Plate, Fail To Obey Traffic Officer CTHV/89

11/3/2021

Warning Defective Headlamp E. Lake Street/Owen Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Defective Headlamp S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Non Registration Pinnacle Drive/E Lake Park Place

Parking ticket #4040, 72 Hour Parking Fargo Street

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

15 Day Repair Notice Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Dog at Large E. Lake Street

Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Defective Brake light, No Front Plate CTHV/89

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding, Property Damage Crash W/Wisconsin State Patrol N. Main Street/Pine Street

Citation Passing in No Passing Zone, Warning Defective Brake Light, No Insurance N. Main Street/E. Oak Street

Warning Non Registration S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Speeding American Way/Enterprise Drive

