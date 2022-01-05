Bea Rothschadl stands in front of her house's flag as she's recognized by the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 for exhibiting outstanding citizenship by displaying the flag on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Pictured from left are Larry Sauer, Rothschadl and Ron Zambriski.
Bea Rothschadl has been recognized by the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 in appreciation for exhibiting outstanding citizenship by displaying the United States flag.
Rothschadl, president of the Post 67 Ladies Auxiliary, was awarded the certificate of appreciation on Wednesday, Dec. 29 by Second Vice Commander Larry Sauer and Task Commander Ron Zambriski.
For 20 years, the Legion has recognized those who display their flag in a proper manner and keep it properly illuminated. The effort was paused due to COVID-19, but has been recently resumed. Sauer took it on about four years ago when the previous leader passed away.
He drives through town, looking for illuminated flags and contacts the owners to see if they’d like to be recognized. Zambriski then goes with Sauer to each house to help present the awards.
“I’m glad I have someone to back me up,” Sauer said.
Rothschadl said “it’s wonderful” to be recognized. Her husband was a World War II veteran, and she said she’s always flown the flag at her house. However, she’d take it down at night because she didn’t have it illuminated until last Christmas, when her brother brought her a light.
Now, her flag hangs on her front porch all day and hangs illuminated at night.
“It’s just really nice,” Rothschadl said.
For questions or more information about the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 citizenship appreciation awards, call 920-648-5115.