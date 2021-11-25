Ann Lee said sometimes the residents of Trinity Pines like to joke that it feels like they are attending a high school reunion. Many of the people who reside at the Trinity Pines Independent Senior Living Community are lifelong Lake Mills residents, Lee explained.
“When someone new moves in, there are a lot of times someone who already lives here knows that person. Sometimes from as far back as grade school,” said the building’s managing director.
With so many residents already attached to the community, it should come as no surprise that those who call Trinity Pines home continue to give back to Lake Mills.
Lee said the philanthropic nature of the senior residents goes back to when Trinity Pines opened in 1988.
“The sense of family, the sense of community within the residents, it’s always been here,” said Lee, who has been the managing director since 2012 and served on the Trinity Pines Board of Directors from 1999-2002. “There are things that I’ve started but in general, everyone’s got the similar mindset of the importance of giving back.”
She said the residents at Trinity Pines like to know they are doing their part to help Lake Mills.
Lee said there are residents who work on specific programs that give back to the community, like {span}Joan Schultz{/span} who removes the tabs from every soda can collected in the building.
“She’s set up in the recycling room and puts (the tabs) in a big oatmeal container,” the managing director said.
Mae Bryant is a 96-year-old Vietnam veteran, who cuts canceled stamps from mail for a program that supports veterans, Lee said.
All the residents help give back to the community by recycling used markers, highlighters, ink cartridges and medication bottles. Lee said in the past few months the med bottle recycling program has changed vendors. Previously, a volunteer from Lake Mills would collect garbage bags full of empty bottles; Trinity Pines is now donating the bottles through another program.
They also collect Box Tops for Education.
Lee said Trinity Pines residents also like to keep the number of items they throw away, be it food or furniture, to a minimum. For instance, when residents’ bread starts to get stale, a local farmer uses the food as chicken feed.
“Nothing goes to waste here,” the managing director said. “We have a farmer who comes by every two months to pick up our shredded paper and uses it for bedding for his animals.”
Additionally, Lee will post items on the Lake Mills Unconditional Give and Take Facebook page.
“If a resident moves out and they have this really great kitchen set but St. Vinnie’s doesn’t want it, sometimes I am able to work with residents and see if we can offer (the items) to a community member in need,” she said.
“We had a pretty cool experience where a resident left for assisted living who had lived here 25 years,” Lee said. “Her bedroom set, her kitchen stuff, all went to a local family who lost everything in a water damaged home. They were thrilled, she was thrilled, it was just a win-win.”
Sometimes giving back can be in the form of advice. A couple years ago, the Trinity Pines residents gathered to create a video offering guidance to the Lake Mills High School graduating class of 2019.
“They got to get out their old yearbooks and I had the chance to hear a lot of great stories,” Lee said.
To the best of her knowledge, no other senior living community gives back to their communities at a similar rate.