The L.D. Fargo Library has become a downtown destination for not only patrons, but visitors to the community. The historic building has been featured on Lake Mills’ promotional materials and other items. It is a resource for people who live in the city plus residents who live in outlying communities.
For all it features, there is one thing it lacks – enough space.
According to a study completed by FEH Design in 2021, the local library is not large enough to serve the current or projected future population.
Library Director Gerard Saylor said staff has known the library is not large enough and the buildings needs assessment was a method to have a professional firm provide an independent result.
The current facility is approximately 11,476 square feet, which is considered undersized, and serves a total of approximately 10,400 individuals. By 2040, the estimated number of people the library will serve is to be about 11,200.
FEH suggested 17,258 square feet would be acceptable but 19,995 square feet would be ideal. Saylor said these sizes are based on communities and service populations of the same size.
“It’s not just guess work, it’s looking at variables,” he said.
According to Saylor, the building has maxed out the space it has for materials. He said for every new item the library receives, it needs to remove one from its shelves.
“There are spots in adult fiction and downstairs in fiction where the shelves are just packed,” the library director said.
This lack of materials space also results in aggressive weeding or removing items that do not see a lot of circulation.
“We can’t keep a deep catalog of items,” he said. “We have to rely on other libraries in the system for older items.”
Saylor said the library not only needs more space for its materials collection, but more people space.
During a typical year, the upper floor meeting space gets rented out roughly 200 times and weekly story times have approximately 50 attendees including children and adults requiring those activities to be held in the upper meeting room. The library also lacks smaller meeting rooms.
Additionally, the young adult room on the main floor is very tight, resulting in a lack of gathering space and seating in the building for teens. Saylor said the library has served as a popular location for youths to hang out.
“We’ve done a good job of updating our services in the building to meet those but there are things we can’t do in a building of this size,” the library director said.
Even if the community chooses not to support a building addition, FEH found deficiencies that can be remedied. Of the approximate 80 items listed, 12 are listed as urgent and roughly 30 are marked as required. The required facility needs are mostly related to ADA compliance while the urgent needs are mostly related to exteriors such as joint sealants, gutters, mold, and gaps in concrete.
Saylor said the library has been working on these needs and will need to continue to address them, regardless of whether the library is expanded.
Physical appearance
The feedback from focus groups indicated people wanted to ensure the existing building remained and Saylor said removing the historic structure was not even considered.
“Any expansion would be a continuation of the style,” Saylor said. “I like the way (FEH) put it in the report – it wouldn’t overshadow or try to be a direct copy of the existing building but it would be the same style.”
FEH sketched a few drawings to show how and where space could be added to the library in addition to interior layout, but Saylor said the drawings do not represent a final plan.
One of the options to come out in the forefront is extending the building toward Oak Street.
Next steps
Saylor said a survey will be available by winter which can be completed online or in paper format. The results of the survey to gauge the community’s interest in pursuing expanding the library will be used to determine if the process to building an addition should move forward.
“It would be focused on the building and building needs and let people know about some of the issues we’re talking about and looking at,” he said.
Due to the anticipated expense of the project, it would need to be approved by referendum.