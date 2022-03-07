With renovations getting underway at a formerly vacant downtown building, a piece of Lake Mills public art needs to find a new location to be put on display.
The Lake Mills Veterans Mural was completed in 2016 and features 45 portraits and 62 plaques honoring the service of individuals who have a connection to the community.
Local artist and Lake Mills Elementary School art teacher Joe Kiefer spent two years creating the mural displayed on the side of the former pharmacy building at 203 N. Main St. People paid to sponsor one of the life-sized portraits; they could also sponsor one of the stars that lists the veteran’s name and years of service located on the mural’s border.
Kiefer said the mural is 8-feet tall and 92-feet long and created using 23 individual marine-grade plywood panels and Sherwin Williams exterior house paint; each of the panels is covered in an anti-graffiti coating.
With Tyranena Brewing Company renovating the existing building to create a second location that would feature an outdoor beer garden, the mural needs to be relocated. The public art was taken down last week and is currently in storage.
Kiefer said he was notified shortly after the brewery purchased the building in 2018 that the mural would need to be relocated due to the planned future remodeling.
“The first choice to move the mural to was the Sentry building. While working on the process of moving the mural to Sentry, the building was sold. The future plans of that building are undecided at this point,” he said.
Currently, Kiefer is working with a group of community members to determine the future site of the Veterans Mural.
“My main goal is to keep it accessible to everyone to view and honor the Veterans on the mural as much as possible,” he said. “Ideally, I really would like to keep the mural together as one group.”
However, one of the biggest challenges facing the group is finding a location large enough to accommodate the entire mural.
“We don't have very many 92' long walls for a mural in our community,” Kiefer said.
Since each of the individual panels can be mounted onto a wall or other surface the artist said it would be possible to have the mural split into various sections that could be placed in separate walls. Or the public art could be freestanding. Kiefer said one of the options brought up is making the mural freestanding using concrete set posts.
There is some existing funding to move the public art provided by former building owner Kent Kautzer. Kiefer said Kautzer donated money to the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills earmarked to assist with the relocation.
“My biggest hope is to have the mural in a space accessible for everyone to view and pay respects to our local veterans,” Kiefer said. “Everyone included in the Veterans Mural is a real person with a connection to Lake Mills. The stories I heard through them and their families were very powerful and changed me. I am so grateful for their service and everyone who has served in the military. I believe in our community and feel very confident that we will find a new home.”