12/9/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Citation Left Of Center, Warning Expired License CTHV/Birch

12/10/2021

Warning Defective Tail lamp N. Main Street/Pine Street

Repair Notice Expired Registration N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Accident Cty Tk V/Hy 89

Warning No Front Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89

12/11/2021

Open Door E. Tyranena Park Road

Assist Columbus PD Pinnacle Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Vehicle Lockout W. Lake Street

911 Hang up Tamarack Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Warning Failure to Display license Plate S. Main Street

Criminal Complaint: Felony Bail Jumping x5, Possession Of THC (Subsequent), Possession Of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, , Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia x2, All Other Possession Of Cocaine, All Other Possession of Unknown Substance, Operate After Revocation (OWI Related), Fail To Install Ignition Interlock Device 2nd Main/Prospect

Warning Fail to Display license Plate CTY Tk V/Hwy 89

12/12/2021

All other Remove intoxicated subject Cherokee Path

911 Hang up Water Street

911 Hang up Water Street

Citation Operate After Suspension, Possession Of THC, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia CTHV/Culvers

Warning Improper Right Turn CTHV/CTHA

12/13/2021

15 day correction Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Warning Expired Registration, Defective License Plate Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Improper Registration Decal W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

15 Correction Defective Head Lamp, No Insurance S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Check Welfare O’Neil Street

EMS Assist Tamarack Drive

Warning Speeding School Zone Main Street/Prospect Street

Death Notification Pleasant Street

12/14/2021

Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Illegible License Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Accident E. Oak Street

Open Door S. Industrial Drive

Written Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

911 Hang Up W. Prospect Street

Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

12/15/2021

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Office Hwy 89/Harvey Road

Warning Speeding, Fail to Stop at Stop Sign S. Oak Street/E. Lake Street

Warning left of center/fail to stop at stop sign, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/E. Lake Street

911 Hang up W. Prospect Street

12/16/2021

Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive

Assist EMS Water Street

Vandalism E. Grant Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Office I-94 WB Rest Area

Check Welfare N. Main Street

Warning Defective Brake Light Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street

Citation Speeding Mulberry Street/E. Washington Street

Alarm 365 W. Tyranena Park Road

12/17/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Expired Registration N. Main Street/E. Washington Street

Counseling Notice Catlin Drive

Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warrant Arrest, Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Defective High Mounted Brake Lamp E. Grant Street/Mulberry Street

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Sreet/Keyes Street

12/18/2021

Citation Operate While Suspended, No Insurance, Warning Expired Registration, Display Other Vehicle Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

15 day Correction Defective Head Lamp, No Insurance Pinnacle Drive

Warning Expired Registration N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Defective Tail Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding Owen Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Counseling Notice Catlin Drive

Warning Defective headlight, No DL on person S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Alcohol Compliance Checks Water Street

Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage N. Main Street

Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage W. Madison Street

Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage S. Main Street

Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage S. Main Street

Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage Mulberry Street

Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage Sandy Beach Road

Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage N. Main Street

Warning Speeding Hwy B / W. Tyranena Park Rd.

12/19/2021

Warning Expired Registration, No Proof Insurance E. Lake Street/Enterprise

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Office Hwy B/Hwy Q

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

12/20/2021

All Other Suspicious Vehicle S. Main Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Counseling Notice College Street

Accident E. Lake Street

Disorderly Conduct College Street

OWI, Operate w Restricted Controlled Substance, Possession Of THC, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate, Operate with Expired License S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Dog Bite Grove Street

12/21/2021

Warning Illegible Plate E. Lake Sreet/Grove Street

Warning Speeding, Defective Break Lamp S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning Defective Headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Truancy Catlin Drive x3

Truancy College Street

Counseling Notice College Street

Citation Disorderly Conduct Brewster Drive

Alarm S. Main Street

Recommended for you