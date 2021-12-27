12/9/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Citation Left Of Center, Warning Expired License CTHV/Birch
12/10/2021
Warning Defective Tail lamp N. Main Street/Pine Street
Repair Notice Expired Registration N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Accident Cty Tk V/Hy 89
Warning No Front Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89
12/11/2021
Open Door E. Tyranena Park Road
Assist Columbus PD Pinnacle Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Vehicle Lockout W. Lake Street
911 Hang up Tamarack Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Warning Failure to Display license Plate S. Main Street
Criminal Complaint: Felony Bail Jumping x5, Possession Of THC (Subsequent), Possession Of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, , Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia x2, All Other Possession Of Cocaine, All Other Possession of Unknown Substance, Operate After Revocation (OWI Related), Fail To Install Ignition Interlock Device 2nd Main/Prospect
Warning Fail to Display license Plate CTY Tk V/Hwy 89
12/12/2021
All other Remove intoxicated subject Cherokee Path
911 Hang up Water Street
911 Hang up Water Street
Citation Operate After Suspension, Possession Of THC, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia CTHV/Culvers
Warning Improper Right Turn CTHV/CTHA
12/13/2021
15 day correction Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Warning Expired Registration, Defective License Plate Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Improper Registration Decal W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
15 Correction Defective Head Lamp, No Insurance S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Check Welfare O’Neil Street
EMS Assist Tamarack Drive
Warning Speeding School Zone Main Street/Prospect Street
Death Notification Pleasant Street
12/14/2021
Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Illegible License Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Accident E. Oak Street
Open Door S. Industrial Drive
Written Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
911 Hang Up W. Prospect Street
Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
12/15/2021
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Office Hwy 89/Harvey Road
Warning Speeding, Fail to Stop at Stop Sign S. Oak Street/E. Lake Street
Warning left of center/fail to stop at stop sign, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/E. Lake Street
911 Hang up W. Prospect Street
12/16/2021
Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive
Assist EMS Water Street
Vandalism E. Grant Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Office I-94 WB Rest Area
Check Welfare N. Main Street
Warning Defective Brake Light Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street
Citation Speeding Mulberry Street/E. Washington Street
Alarm 365 W. Tyranena Park Road
12/17/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Expired Registration N. Main Street/E. Washington Street
Counseling Notice Catlin Drive
Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warrant Arrest, Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Defective High Mounted Brake Lamp E. Grant Street/Mulberry Street
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Warning Expired Registration S. Main Sreet/Keyes Street
12/18/2021
Citation Operate While Suspended, No Insurance, Warning Expired Registration, Display Other Vehicle Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
15 day Correction Defective Head Lamp, No Insurance Pinnacle Drive
Warning Expired Registration N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Defective Tail Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Left of Center N. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding Owen Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Counseling Notice Catlin Drive
Warning Defective headlight, No DL on person S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Alcohol Compliance Checks Water Street
Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage N. Main Street
Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage W. Madison Street
Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage S. Main Street
Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage S. Main Street
Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage Mulberry Street
Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage Sandy Beach Road
Citation Sell/Procure Alcohol To Underage N. Main Street
Warning Speeding Hwy B / W. Tyranena Park Rd.
12/19/2021
Warning Expired Registration, No Proof Insurance E. Lake Street/Enterprise
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Office Hwy B/Hwy Q
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
12/20/2021
All Other Suspicious Vehicle S. Main Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Counseling Notice College Street
Accident E. Lake Street
Disorderly Conduct College Street
OWI, Operate w Restricted Controlled Substance, Possession Of THC, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate, Operate with Expired License S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Dog Bite Grove Street
12/21/2021
Warning Illegible Plate E. Lake Sreet/Grove Street
Warning Speeding, Defective Break Lamp S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning Defective Headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Truancy Catlin Drive x3
Truancy College Street
Counseling Notice College Street
Citation Disorderly Conduct Brewster Drive
Alarm S. Main Street