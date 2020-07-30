July 1
Burton, Misty M, Palmyra, winter parking $35.00
Caira, Cheyenne Elizabeth, Jefferson, winter parking $35.00
Dehnert, Charles S., Madison, winter parking $35.00
Halverson-Williams, Trevon Marquise Harold, Stoughton, winter parking $35.00
Herrington, Jessica Claire, Lake Mills, winter parking $35.00
Illinois Central Railroad Co. Inc, Stevens Point, winter parking $35.00
Karcz, Cade Andrew, Germantown, possession of THC $313.00; operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00
Lalor, Tabatha Victoria, Lake Mills, winter parking $35.00
Leinstock, Hayley Belle, Cottage Grove, vehicle owner’s liability for FSA $691.00
Marx, Cheyenne Michelle, Deerfield, Parking withing 10 feet of hydrant $35.00
Mendoza, Andrew S., Watertown, resist or obstruct an officer $313.00
Nelsen, Isiaih James, LaCrosse, operating after suspension $124.00
Okolo, Benedict JC., Sun Prairie, winter parking $35.00
Pichler, Theodore James, West Bend, winter parking $35.00
Purdy, Karlijn Mieke, Cross Plains, winter parking $35.00
Velazquez Perez, Jorge, Johnson Creek, an unreasonable & imprudent speed $136.60
Wegner, Susan M., Jefferson, winter parking $35.00
Weihert, Lukas Ethan, Lake Mills possession of THC $313.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00
Yiannackopoulos, Nicholas A. Jr., Jefferson, winter parking $35.00
Zoesch, Nathan Allen, Colgate, possession of THC $313.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00
July 15
Bieganowski, Michael J., Milwaukee, zone and posted limits $124.00
Billinghurst, Gregory Lee, Lake Mills, speed in excess of posted notice by regulatory markers $155.50
Binter, Janice Lynn, Madison, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Brager, Joseph Ford, Lake Mills, operating while revoked $313.00
Brunbeck Sten, Martin Janson, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, permit operation of personal watercraft by minor under 12 $155.50
Chavez, Samuel Guadarrama, Madison, operate PWC greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $155.50
Cunningham, Nathan James, Deerfield, possession of THC $313.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00
Estrada, Fabio, Waterloo, operating after suspension $124.00
Even, Brock Dean, Dubuque, Iowa, zone and posted limits $98.80
Franklin, Jessie Rhiannon, Arlington, operating while revoked $313.00; Resist or obstruct an officer $313.00
Gahm, Cierra Tenisha, Rockford, Illinois, fail/stop at stop sign $98.80
Heussner, Lillian Jean, Fort Atkinson, fail/yield while making left turn $313.00
Hogue, Ricco, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Imig, Donald E., Lake Mills, operating with PAC $861.00
Johnson, Courtney, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00
Luebke, Austin James, Lake Mills, animal bites or injures person $313.00
Martinez Valencia, Gustavo, Madison, speed in excess of posted notice by regulatory markers $155.50
Monyak, Frank J., Beloit, zone and posted limits
Moore, Danielle Mariam, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; non-registration of auto, etc $187.00; operating after suspension $124.00
Morgan, Katlin Kay, Deerfield, operate without valid license $124.00
Munoz Perez, Elba, Madison, possession of THC 313.00
Nelson, Samuel Lee, Whitewater, speeding in 55 mph zone (30-34 MPH) $218.50
Pettibone, Myra Lynn, Sun Prairie, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Prescott, Chase Jameson, Fort Atkinson, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; operating while revoked $187.00; speeding in 55 mph zone $149.20
Sierra, Gabriel Alberto, Fitchburg, operate w/o valid license $124.00
Skolaski, Nathaniel David Anthony, Cambridge, speed in excess of posted notice by regulatory markers $155.50
Zaldivar, Alberto, Madison, operate PWC greater than slow wake within100 ft. of another boat $155.50
Zamora Sanchez, Orlando, Milwaukee, operate without valid license $124.00; zone and posted limits $98.80
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.