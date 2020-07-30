July 1

Burton, Misty M, Palmyra, winter parking $35.00

Caira, Cheyenne Elizabeth, Jefferson, winter parking $35.00

Dehnert, Charles S., Madison, winter parking $35.00

Halverson-Williams, Trevon Marquise Harold, Stoughton, winter parking $35.00

Herrington, Jessica Claire, Lake Mills, winter parking $35.00

Illinois Central Railroad Co. Inc, Stevens Point, winter parking $35.00

Karcz, Cade Andrew, Germantown, possession of THC $313.00; operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00

Lalor, Tabatha Victoria, Lake Mills, winter parking $35.00

Leinstock, Hayley Belle, Cottage Grove, vehicle owner’s liability for FSA $691.00

Marx, Cheyenne Michelle, Deerfield, Parking withing 10 feet of hydrant $35.00

Mendoza, Andrew S., Watertown, resist or obstruct an officer $313.00

Nelsen, Isiaih James, LaCrosse, operating after suspension $124.00

Okolo, Benedict JC., Sun Prairie, winter parking $35.00

Pichler, Theodore James, West Bend, winter parking $35.00

Purdy, Karlijn Mieke, Cross Plains, winter parking $35.00

Velazquez Perez, Jorge, Johnson Creek, an unreasonable & imprudent speed $136.60

Wegner, Susan M., Jefferson, winter parking $35.00

Weihert, Lukas Ethan, Lake Mills possession of THC $313.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00

Yiannackopoulos, Nicholas A. Jr., Jefferson, winter parking $35.00

Zoesch, Nathan Allen, Colgate, possession of THC $313.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00

July 15

Bieganowski, Michael J., Milwaukee, zone and posted limits $124.00

Billinghurst, Gregory Lee, Lake Mills, speed in excess of posted notice by regulatory markers $155.50

Binter, Janice Lynn, Madison, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Brager, Joseph Ford, Lake Mills, operating while revoked $313.00

Brunbeck Sten, Martin Janson, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, permit operation of personal watercraft by minor under 12 $155.50

Chavez, Samuel Guadarrama, Madison, operate PWC greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $155.50

Cunningham, Nathan James, Deerfield, possession of THC $313.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00

Estrada, Fabio, Waterloo, operating after suspension $124.00

Even, Brock Dean, Dubuque, Iowa, zone and posted limits $98.80

Franklin, Jessie Rhiannon, Arlington, operating while revoked $313.00; Resist or obstruct an officer $313.00

Gahm, Cierra Tenisha, Rockford, Illinois, fail/stop at stop sign $98.80

Heussner, Lillian Jean, Fort Atkinson, fail/yield while making left turn $313.00

Hogue, Ricco, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00

Imig, Donald E., Lake Mills, operating with PAC $861.00

Johnson, Courtney, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00

Luebke, Austin James, Lake Mills, animal bites or injures person $313.00

Martinez Valencia, Gustavo, Madison, speed in excess of posted notice by regulatory markers $155.50

Monyak, Frank J., Beloit, zone and posted limits

Moore, Danielle Mariam, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; non-registration of auto, etc $187.00; operating after suspension $124.00

Morgan, Katlin Kay, Deerfield, operate without valid license $124.00

Munoz Perez, Elba, Madison, possession of THC 313.00

Nelson, Samuel Lee, Whitewater, speeding in 55 mph zone (30-34 MPH) $218.50

Pettibone, Myra Lynn, Sun Prairie, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00

Prescott, Chase Jameson, Fort Atkinson, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; operating while revoked $187.00; speeding in 55 mph zone $149.20

Sierra, Gabriel Alberto, Fitchburg, operate w/o valid license $124.00

Skolaski, Nathaniel David Anthony, Cambridge, speed in excess of posted notice by regulatory markers $155.50

Zaldivar, Alberto, Madison, operate PWC greater than slow wake within100 ft. of another boat $155.50

Zamora Sanchez, Orlando, Milwaukee, operate without valid license $124.00; zone and posted limits $98.80

