2/3/2022

Warning Defective Head Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Water Street

Assist Fire W. Lake Park Place

Vehicle Lock-out W. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Operate After Revocation CTHV/89

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Keep The Peace Cherokee Path

2/4/2022

Vehicle Lock-out Mulberry Street

Assist EMS S. Main Street/Water Street

Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Non-Registration CTHV/89

Warning No Front Plate, Defective Third Break Light CTHV/89

Vehicle Lock-out W. Grant Street

2/5/2022

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Fail to Yield Right of Way N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Failure to Yield to Pedestrian Main Street/Lake Street

Hit and Run Main Street/Ferry Drive

Mutual Aid JESO Johnson Creek

Found Property Water Street

Warrant Arrest, Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning: Defective Tail Light, Fail To Obey Traffic Officer CTHV/89

All Other Suspicious Vehicle/Person Woodland Beach Road

2/6/2022

Mutual Aid JESO Cass Place

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Non Red Tail Lights E. Madison Street/E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

2/7/2022

Citation Habitual Truancy, Contributing to Truancy Catlin Drive x4

Juvenile Referral Disorderly Conduct College Street

Repair Notice Expired Registration N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Citation Fail to Stop at Stop Sign S. Ferry Drive/W. Lake Street

Citation Failure to Yield to Pedestrian Main Street/Madison Street

Check Welfare CP Avenue

Vehicle Lock-out Browns Court

2/8/2022

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Brewster Drive

Found Property E. Lake Street

Warning Defective Brake light N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Citation Fail to Yield From Stop Sign Margarette Street/W. Madison Street

Accident Catlin Drive

Warning Left Of Center Main Street/Lake Street

2/9/2022

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Defective Brake lights N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

All Other Sick Raccoon Sandy Beach Road

Found Property Water Street

Driver Conditional Report, Warning Left of Center Hwy 89/Oasis Lane

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue

Warning Defective Headlight CTHV/Brewster

Warning Defective Tail Lamps Owen Street/CP Avenue

Warning Fail to Display Registration Sticker, Fail to Display Front License Main Street/Grant Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Defective Tail Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Check Welfare Tamarack Drive

