2/3/2022
Warning Defective Head Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Water Street
Assist Fire W. Lake Park Place
Vehicle Lock-out W. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Operate After Revocation CTHV/89
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Keep The Peace Cherokee Path
2/4/2022
Vehicle Lock-out Mulberry Street
Assist EMS S. Main Street/Water Street
Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Non-Registration CTHV/89
Warning No Front Plate, Defective Third Break Light CTHV/89
Vehicle Lock-out W. Grant Street
2/5/2022
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Fail to Yield Right of Way N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Failure to Yield to Pedestrian Main Street/Lake Street
Hit and Run Main Street/Ferry Drive
Mutual Aid JESO Johnson Creek
Found Property Water Street
Warrant Arrest, Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning: Defective Tail Light, Fail To Obey Traffic Officer CTHV/89
All Other Suspicious Vehicle/Person Woodland Beach Road
2/6/2022
Mutual Aid JESO Cass Place
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Non Red Tail Lights E. Madison Street/E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
2/7/2022
Citation Habitual Truancy, Contributing to Truancy Catlin Drive x4
Juvenile Referral Disorderly Conduct College Street
Repair Notice Expired Registration N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Citation Fail to Stop at Stop Sign S. Ferry Drive/W. Lake Street
Citation Failure to Yield to Pedestrian Main Street/Madison Street
Check Welfare CP Avenue
Vehicle Lock-out Browns Court
2/8/2022
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Brewster Drive
Found Property E. Lake Street
Warning Defective Brake light N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Citation Fail to Yield From Stop Sign Margarette Street/W. Madison Street
Accident Catlin Drive
Warning Left Of Center Main Street/Lake Street
2/9/2022
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Defective Brake lights N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
All Other Sick Raccoon Sandy Beach Road
Found Property Water Street
Driver Conditional Report, Warning Left of Center Hwy 89/Oasis Lane
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue
Warning Defective Headlight CTHV/Brewster
Warning Defective Tail Lamps Owen Street/CP Avenue
Warning Fail to Display Registration Sticker, Fail to Display Front License Main Street/Grant Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Defective Tail Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Check Welfare Tamarack Drive