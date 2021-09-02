Abbie Pabon and Emily Enstad know life can be stressful and since the coronavirus pandemic, the stress has only been compounded.
With the birth of her second child, Pabon was experiencing post-partum anxiety. She reached out to Enstad, also a mother of two, who she knew would understand.
The pair had been friends as students at Oconomowoc High School but drifted apart after attending different colleges.
“We reconnected as moms after we both randomly settled here in Lake Mills,” Enstad said.
“We were stuck inside, there was no support system,” said Pabon, whose child was born the day Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered non-essential businesses to close. “I just knew Emily would know what I was talking about because she is a therapist.”
It was through these conversations that the pair decided they wanted to normalize talking about mental health “and a lot of things that other people experience and maybe just don’t know what it’s called or even know what to do about it. When you’re just surviving the day with littles (young children) you don’t have a ton of time.”
So Pabon, who had been an elementary school special education teacher before shifting to being a stay-at-home parent, and Enstad, an art therapist and professional counselor, decided to launch Present Not Perfect in an effort to make mental health topics more accessible to families with busy lives.
The women’s careers in education and therapy have helped them find ways to teach mindfulness and other ways to encourage social-emotional learning in children and families.
“We have a lot of experience working with kids and we’ve seen how to support them,” Poban said.
“We wanted to find a way for families to feel like they were doing something intentional with their kids and for themselves,” added Enstad.
The Instagram page Present Not Perfect was launched March 1. The Lake Mills residents decided to use Instagram because it was the most relevant social media site to them at the time.
“At the time, feeding a baby in the middle of the night, sometimes you’re scrolling social media and there are a lot of moms on Instagram and often that’s where I found the majority of my social media time was spent,” Pabon said. “We felt that would be a good place to connect with other families going through similar experiences as us.”
Enstad said it was on Instagram where she found other women struggling with post-partum anxiety, which she found to be very validating to read some of that content and know she wasn’t alone.
Enstad believes many people wait to get mental health support so the pair wants to change the narrative and have activities that can help prevent mental health struggles.
“And we really wanted to focus on building a community and people who needed this and wanted to connect with us, “Enstad said.
Each day of the week on Present Not Perfect has a theme: mindful Monday, Tuesday texts, whoa that’s cool Wednesday, art therapy Thursday, family fun Friday, and self-compassion Saturday. Each of the five theme days is based on the pillars Present Not Perfect’s founders are passionate about.
Much of Present Not Perfect’s posts are related to activities families can do at home at a minimal cost with items that can be found at dollar stores.
“Our theme is: art and play for a calmer day,” Enstad said. “We wanted a broad variety and to reduce barriers for families by providing activities that are affordable.”
Their own children inspire many of the activity ideas and what the children have found enjoyable. The pair also wanted to showcase that play can look different in every kid. For example, while one child might like using matchbox cars to paint, another may be interested in playing hair salon with dolls.
“We try to normalize that it doesn’t have to be this perfect Instagram experience,” Enstad said. “Play can be messy and that’s okay.”
“We both know the power of play and creativity,” Poban added.
Fans of the Instagram page started to ask Pabon and Enstad if there were ready-made activity kits that could be ordered. The women decided to sell kits and put them out for pre-order staring in August.
“We decided it would be great to deliver something to (families),” Poban said. “Parents are already stressed, and they don’t need another thing to worry about. This way, instead of going out and buying all the pieces (for activities) they can just get it all in one.”
The kits can be ordered through the Present Not Perfect Instagram page and the women plan to sell the kits at the weekly Lake Mills Farmers Market.
“But, it’s all about the process and not the product,” Enstad said. “It’s about being able to use expression to validate kids feelings and help normalize talking about mental health.”