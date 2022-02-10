“Everything changed with 9/11,” said Tammy Weber. “Our threat before then was based on a Cold War-type scenario when we were more worried about the Russians attacking us – outside entities attacking our homeland. Our radars were just kind of looking outward. 9/11 changed all of that and forced us to look inward.”
The single day had a prolonged impact on Weber’s service trajectory. Weber, originally from Lake Mills, was activated and spent more than a decade interpreting radar data to determine if the aircraft was “a friend or a foe.”
Weber put in a total of approximately 36 years in the service with three years and four months in the United States Air Force and the remainder of her tenure as a member of the Air National Guard in different states.
Weber enlisted in the United States Air Force Sept. 30, 1985 – just a few months after graduating from Lake Mills High School – as a way to pay for her education.
She had looked at the Navy and the Air Force. Her stepfather, a Navy veteran, told Weber it would probably be better for her to enter the Air Force based on her gender.
“After doing a little bit of research on that it was probably the right choice,” she said.
Upon entering the service, the veteran had two goals: to earn the rank of chief master sergeant and continue her education.
“Those were the two things I really wanted to do and was able to accomplish both,” she said.
Weber earned the rank of chief master sergeant, the highest ranking she could earn as an enlisted member of the military, in 2018. Only 1% of service members reach that rank, the veteran said. She arrived in New York as a master sergeant, a ranking earned in more than a decade prior and went through the ranks of senior master sergeant and inspector general before her final promotion.
The veteran earned a couple of associate degrees through the Air Force and in her 30s enrolled in the University of Phoenix where she received a bachelor of business management.
The path to earning the rank began in Colorado, where she was first stationed with the United States Air Force. After completing her full-time enlistment, she joined the Colorado Air National Guard.
“At the time I was able to get a part-time gig and a full-time job,” she explained. “I was working in the recruiting office for about six months and then I switched over to be a supply clerk.”
Initially, Weber wanted to pursue accounting through the Air Force since she was looking at studying business in college.
“But they didn’t have openings at that time, so I ended up in supply inventory management. Really, it was just logistics and dealing with the supply chain,” she said.
Before long, Weber made the transition to systems analyst that she held for roughly 10 years. The veteran described the role as being a jack-of-all-trades working with mainframe computers, small computers, networks and programming.
“To grow in that environment when it comes to computers was kind of interesting,” she said, explaining each computer could only perform one function. “Then we transitioned to being able to have multi-function computers. I started by working on mainframes and then I switched over to some small computer work. Then there was a time period where we were able to combine it all – you could access the mainframe from the small computers.”
Weber credits her training on word processing, spreadsheets and data processing, through the Air Force to assisting her in obtaining the systems analyst position.
“The boss sent me to these courses when I was active duty and really that’s not what my plan was but it ended up really benefitting me later on in my career,” she said.
Following more than a decade in Colorado, Weber transferred to the Washington National Guard during Memorial Day weekend of 2001. She had looked to take the skills she learned working for the Colorado National Guard to find a job in the private sector and “get my foot in the door to some of the computer companies in Washington state.”
She joined the Washington Air National Guard in August 2001 in the part-time capacity of training one weekend a month and a two-week consecutive drill time once a year to ensure she would get the guard retirement benefits. The veteran was assigned to the Western Air Defense Sector; immediately after 9/11, Weber was activated.
“I wasn’t expecting to get activated and it really turned my world upside down,” Weber said. “I moved to Washington State thinking I was going to get a civilian job working with computers and the activation put everything on plan.”
What occurred on Sept. 11, 2001 was “pivotal in what happened with our air defense sector,” the veteran said.
Weber and other members of the Washington Air National Guard were brought in to work on a 24/7 mission. She said because no one knew what the next threat to the United States would be or where it would occur the radars were focused on the air space over major cities and major events. Weber said the tactic continues to this day.
The mission was initially six months; then a year.
“It just kept getting longer and longer,” she said.
Weber spent six years in the extended active service as a part-time member of the Air Force Guard until given the status of full-duty active guard in the same capacity. She remained in that position until 2013 when Weber moved to a unit in New York, where the veteran continues to reside.
“It was the same (job) title and function just on the eastern side instead of the western side of the U.S.,” the veteran said.
During the activation the veteran was switching to her third career with the Air Force. She was training to work in air space warning, which entailed interpreting radar data to help detect and deter air threats.
“It’s more of a NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense) mission. We were looking at radar data on a screen. Imagine all the aircraft in the U.S. being on a screen and every (aircraft) is a little dot,” Weber said.
Weber completed her military service in New York; she retired Oct. 1, 2021, the date of her 55th birthday.
“It was time, I had reached the goals and I had my three years high-tenured to be able to retire,” she said. “And it’s time for a change.”
The veteran is enjoying retirement currently but plans to seek out other employment options later.
“I’m taking about a six-month break and cleaning the slate a little bit and figuring out what I’m doing,” Weber said. “I don’t know exactly what I’m going to be doing but it will be something where I can give back to the community in some shape or form.”