The Tyranena Ladies Club didn’t begin as one might expect.
Lynda Allen, one of the founding members of the Lake Mills group, said they “came from libraries.”
Allen was a member of the Lake Mills Women’s Club in the 1970s and 80s. It gave women in the community a chance to meet, socialize, discuss books and listen to music.
But not every woman who was interested could attend the 1 p.m. meetings at the L.D. Fargo Public Library, like mothers of young children and working women. A handful of women approached Allen and fellow club member Mary Ellen Vinz about creating an alternative option.
Allen and Vinz then started talking about creating a new group, one that could meet at night and give busy mothers and working women a chance to join.
In July 1982, Allen and Vinz organized what would become the Tyranena Ladies Club. About 25 women were invited to meet at Vinz’s home, where they all pitched in ideas about what they would do.
The Tyranena Ladies Club received their charter from the General Federation of Women’s Club in September of 1982.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an umbrella organization for the women’s clubs, was founded by Jane Croly, a reporter in New York in the late 1800s. Chartering through the foundation was a way to get women involved in local events, give them a voice in their communities and help them decide who they wanted to be as a group.
Allen was the president of the Tyranena Ladies Club from 1985-1986 and 2004-2006, and watched the club grow as members came and went and time went.
The Ladies Club later voted to leave the federation, which allowed it to independently grow as a group in a tight-knit community.
And now in 2022, the Tyranena Ladies Club is celebrating 40 years of serving the Lake Mills community.
The club currently has about 40 active members. They volunteer their time to help run sponsored basket raffles and city-wide garage sales. They also host an annual Fall into Fashion show and have spearheaded the annual Breakfast with Santa since the group first started.
All proceeds raised at events go straight back into the community. The club donates money to local organizations and causes like the EMS station, scholarship foundations, the library and food pantry. The club also donates materials to schools and other groups.
“Whatever is going on that particular year, if there’s a need, that’s where we go,” Allen said.
Some of their interesting one-time contributions include donations to the middle school letter board, the highway entrance funds and the purchase of a new camera for the fire department.
Overall, the club has raised and donated more than $105,000 back into the Lake Mills community since its beginning.
The club prides itself on its diversity.
“These clubs are open to anybody,” Allen said. “It doesn’t make any different who they are, it doesn’t have to be what your last name is or what you’ve done; it’s a group that gets together and does things as a whole.”
That’s why Allen says she continues to stay involved in the group after 40 years. She gets to interact with people and see the group grow.
While she jokes that she remains involved because she has “a stake in it,” Allen believes the Tyranena Ladies Club is all about the people.
“This is what it’s all about,” Allen wrote in an overview of the club’s history for its 40th anniversary. “Caring for one another, your family and for each human you meet along the way in this beautiful life we’ve been given.”
For more information about the Tyranena Ladies Club, call 608-628-2607.