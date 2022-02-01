Jenn Christian of Lake Mills was named Citizen of the Year by the Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff’s Association at its annual awards banquet held Jan. 27. Additionally, Mitch Eveland, former owner of the Lake Mills Market, received the Community Excellence Award. Both recipients were nominated by the Lake Mills Police Department.
Christian, a lifelong resident of Lake Mills, was recommended for the award by Police Chief Mick Selck and Officer Jessica Johnson. The pair cited Christian’s dedication to the Lake Mills Citizen Police Academy Alumni. She was part of the inaugural spring 2021 citizen police academy and participated with great enthusiasm, according to the nomination letter. Selck and Johnson wrote following the academy graduation, that the group decided to form an alumni association.
“Jenn has not only contributed to establishing an alumni association, but has definitely taken the lead,” the LMPD staff wrote. “She was unanimously elected to be the first president of the Lake Mills CPAA, and has spearheaded the fundraising efforts, bringing in close to $600 with the first fundraiser.”
According to the nomination letter, Christian continues the mission of the citizen police academy by educating the public on what the job of law enforcement entails and helping to rally support for officers.
“She shows her compassion for the members of the department through friendship and occasionally dropping off cookies from Crumbl Cookie,” Selck and Johnson wrote. “Because of her kindness and support, we know that we have an advocate, but more importantly, a trusted friend.”
The nomination letter also touched on Christian’s other leadership roles in the community including being a member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, and volunteering at Lake Mills High School.
Furthermore, Selck and Johnson wrote how Christian, as a moderator of the Lake Mills Community Facebook page, assisted in removing posts on the site “that were likely to cause rifts in the community, and during a protest march in Lake Mills a very derisive and false narrative started. Working with her helped shut down a large group of angry people who were fighting amongst each other over something that never happened. She had no obligation to work with me as her account is not linked to city government in any way.”
Eveland’s nomination letter for the Community Excellence Award was written by Selck, who noted the many times the former grocery store owner assisted not only the Lake Mills Police Department, but the community at large.
“He is very community oriented and supportive of LMPD,” the police chief wrote.
Selck cited several specific examples of how Eveland’s support benefited local police. When the department was raising funds for a K-9 officer in 2019, the Lake Mills Market February round-up program brought in $7,600 in donations for the purchase.
“Specifically in 2021 he gave a venue to our Citizens Police Academy Alumni to fundraise in his store (by selling first aid kits),” Selck wrote. “To some degree, by allowing them to do that, he could potentially undercut his own sales of similar products. However, that is not how Mitch operates.”
Beyond helping the police department, Selck mentioned Eveland’s generosity in other ways, such as his many financial and food donations to the Lake Mills Area School District, the Market’s round up program for area nonprofits and his involvement in the Rotary Club.
“Mitch has left his impact on the Lake Mills community and the Lake Mills Police Department. He has been a great partner with the PD and the community, and therefore we are thankful that he was selected for the Community Excellence Award,” wrote Selck.
Along with the Lake Mills Police Department’s nominated honorees, the Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff’s Association named Detective Ben Miller of the Watertown Police Department as Officer of the Year; Deputy Dylan Agnew of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as Crisis Intervention Training Officer of the Year; Officer Daniel Hefty of the Fort Atkinson Police Department as CIT Officer of the Year for Youth; Rachel Schloesser of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as Support Person of the Year; and Mindy Fry of the Watertown Police Department as Support Person of the Year President’s Award.