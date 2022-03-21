L.D. Fargo Public Library Director Gerard Saylor attended the March 15 Lake Mills City Council meeting to share information regarding community support of a possible library building expansion. The council did not discuss the results of the survey during the meeting.
In November and December 2021 a survey of the community was conducted to determine what type of support existed for possible library expansion. Saylor said about 500 people responded to the survey and respondents were from the library service area, which extends beyond the city.
The survey results showed a bit more than 70% of the respondents would either fully or likely support a building expansion; roughly the same amount would fully or likely support a local referendum to fund the expansion and approximately the same percentage would fully or likely support fundraising if a referendum would not fully support the expansion.
“The library board and the city have always thought if there were to be an expansion it would be partially supported through fundraising,” Saylor said.
In 2020 FEH Design was hired to evaluate the library services and the building; it found the library was too small to serve the existing population based on nationwide library standards.
“Which we knew but it was nice to have a professional group come out and take a look at that,” Saylor said.
The L.D. Fargo Public Library is 11,000 square feet but ideally should be 20,000 square feet, “so almost twice as big,” said Saylor.
Due to the lack of physical space, the library can only accommodate 30,000 materials, including books, DVDs and audiobooks, the library director said.
“And even with the items we have, it’s still a tight fit on the shelves,” Saylor said.
“We’re a small library, we focus basically on recreational reading,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of room for a lot of ongoing learning and things like that. The collection can’t be as deep as it should be for a community of our size; we really rely a lot on the rest of the (Bridges) library system to have other items come in.”
Saylor said the next step would be based on feedback from the city council as to whether they process continues moving forward.
In an email regarding the survey results, Saylor said he was glad to see the public agrees there is a need to expand the L.D. Fargo Public Library.
The survey also inquired what the top priorities should be if the library expands in the future. Saylor, at the city council meeting, said the top two responses were more shelving for materials and overall increased square footage.
“I think people realize those two items go together,” the library director said in an email. “Our small building is as balanced as possible for shelving versus open space. We could add shelving, but only by reducing other service spaces like study tables and seating. During the last renovation we were able to add some shelving but a fair portion of the library floor is not strong enough to hold the weight of full book stacks. Increasing the building's square footage will allow more space for everything.”
Survey respondents requested more meeting rooms and study space. According to Saylor, during the past 20 years study room space has become more important to people. The library director mentioned the recent renovations at the Watertown Public Library, which now has six study rooms for groups of four people, three conference rooms that could accommodate 10-20 people, and a larger room similar to the size of the city council chambers.
“That’s really been drawing a lot more usage,” Saylor said.
The L.D. Fargo Library’s large meeting room on the second floor, prior to COVID-19, was used for 250 library events in addition to private events, the library director said. It can accommodate 40-50 people.
Survey responses also indicated that if any expansion were to occur it would be important to maintain the current style and look of the library’s exterior.
“Since I’ve been here the library’s always been a draw for the exterior appearance has always been a big deal. We always get people coming in, they’re visiting the city; they park, they take pictures of the front, they come in and they wander around and ask questions,” Saylor said.
Furthermore, the survey allowed people to rank their level of satisfaction with certain aspects of the library.
“I think it’s really positive that they are happy with it but also that there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Saylor said.