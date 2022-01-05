There is a distinct sound to a horseshoe hitting the stake when pitching. The clinking noise indicates the competitor has hit the target for a ringer.
Gerald Harris knows how that clinking noise sounds in all 50 states. Within less than a year, the 63-year-old has traveled to every state to pitch horseshoes.
It was never his intention to pitch in each state. The journey began in February 2021 when Harris, who moved to Lake Mills from nearby Waterloo a year ago, decided to seek out more tournaments. First, there was a tournament in Iowa, where he could participate in the contest and visit some family. Then, he found some tournaments in Indiana. Before too long, Harris took part in tournaments in South Dakota and then realized a week later there would be a contest in another part of the state, roughly five hours away.
“I thought, I might as well pitch these two and stay out all week,” he said.
During the week, Harris drove to North Dakota and pitched at three clubs before taking part in the second pair of South Dakota tournaments.
By the end of May, he’d pitched in four states outside of Wisconsin.
“Coming up in July was going to be the World Tournament in Winnemucca, Nevada,” Harris said.
A week before the World Tournament, he competed in a South Dakota tournament.
“At that point I thought, ‘Well, I have a week. Let’s see how many states I can get to before Nevada,’” Harris said.
The seven-day trip included stops in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon before the Nevada tournament. On the return drive to Wisconsin, the man pitched in Utah and Nebraska.
“And that’s when it all started,” Harris said.
Harris began participating in a competitive league five years ago. The retiree who previously worked at Aztalan Engineering in Lake Mills had been looking for an indoor activity to take part in during the winter months. Harris had played horseshoes casually when at bars during the warmer months of the year but never in a league.
When the retiree first started in the indoor Deansville Horseshoe Club competitive league, he had 5% ringers. It wasn’t until the last year or two when Harris started to obtain 30% ringers.
For Harris, horseshoes has never been about winning or getting a high pitching percent. The entire experience, from being in the club leagues to pitching in all 50 states, has been about fun and camaraderie.
“I go to have fun and meet people, anything above that is a bonus,” Harris said.
“The game can get frustrating,” he added, pointing out how just a slight change in stance or the way a shoe is held can change the ability to get a ringer. “I’ve stayed here for the friendships. I feel like I’ve been part of these clubs forever; I call these people my horseshoe family.”
He belongs to two clubs – the Deansville Horseshoe Club at the Barrel Inn located just outside of Marshall and the Beloit Horseshoe Club. He pitches four times a week during winter – three times at Beloit and once at Deansville, and five times each week during summer – all of them in Beloit.
The weekly travels to Beloit are insignificant to the number of miles Harris has put on to his car since February 2021.
“I have 45,000 on my car from driving to pitch just this year,” he said.
Harris was committed to pitching in each of the continuous 48 states. His travels would take him to a region where he could take part in a tournament then pitch in multiple states that were within driving distance of one another. Sometimes Harris would be able to have a friendly game against people who were already at the pits, in other instances he pitched a practice game alone.
There were tours through the New England states, the southeast part of the country, and the southwest.
There was a bit of a challenge when it came to pitching in Mississippi.
“No one knew of any places to pitch,” Harris said.
A bit of creative thinking helped him find a way to check the state off his list.
A friend manufactured some portable pit elements that could be placed into the ground. While in Mississippi, he set up a temporary pit to be able to pitch a few practice rounds.
“I called it Harris’ Homemade Horseshoe Pitch,” he said.
The final stop would be California on Halloween weekend. By the start of October, the Lake Mills resident decided to go all in and booked a trip to Alaska for the second week of the month and a trip to Hawaii for the following week.
The 2021 50-state journey is tracked on his horseshoe box, each one marked with a sticker. Some of the state stickers are marked with a star, indicating Harris had competed in a tournament while there.
His favorite place to pitch while on the 50-state tour was the National Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame and Museum in Wentzville, Missouri.
“It has such a great set-up,” he said of the location, adding it was unreal to be able to compete there. “I’m looking forward to pitching there again.”
Pitching in each state is just part of his journey, by May of this year he will have competed in 83 tournaments within a 12-month period. The current record is 74.
Once Harris completes the challenge of getting the most tournaments in 12 months record, he plans to scale back on the number of competitions he attends. But he has no plans to hang up the horseshoes and step away from the pits anytime soon.