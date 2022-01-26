A Town of Milford home was damaged when a fire started in a chimney. According to Lake Mills Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Yandre, the LMFD was paged at approximately 5:36 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 to N8066 County Highway Q. The homeowner had called dispatch to report a possible chimney fire.
LMFD arrived on-scene at 5:50 p.m. and 10 minutes later requested mutual aid from neighboring departments including Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waterloo and the Lake Mills EMS.
According to Yandre, the fire was contained to the chimney. He explained a metal liner had previously been installed in the brick chimney, which did not have a flue. A build-up of creosote and other debris between the liner and the chimney is where the fire started, Yandre said.
“It was like having a cylinder inside a square,” the assistant chief described. “The fire was between the two spaces.”
Yandre said the departments, which were on-scene until 10:28 p.m., had to remove the chimney bricks from the interior of the home to help alleviate the fire. He said firefighters were able to remove the liner in multiple pieces to better access the chimney.
Once the chimney space was opened up, the firefighters discharged multi-use ABC extinguishers to douse flames. As more bricks were removed, water extinguishers were discharged, said Yandre.
No injuries were reported due to the fire. In addition to the chimney, there was smoke damage to the home in addition to removal of portions of the floor and wall adjacent to the chimney. Yandre said the departments removed this part of the structure to ensure the fire had not extended to other areas of the home.
Yandre said the homeowners are currently unable to reside in the building.