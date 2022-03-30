When Mark Christenson was a senior at Big Foot High School, his guidance counselor suggested he apply for an appointment to the Air Force Academy. The current Lake Mills resident received the backing of his local state senator but missed out on the appointment by a single point on his ACT score.
Since Christenson wanted to study engineering, he enrolled in the Milwaukee School of Engineering in the fall of 1966 and graduated in May of 1970. During his time at the university he opted to major in electrical engineering.
It was this choice that helped lay the trajectory for his military career.
“This was the time of the Vietnam War and we were getting notices from the (military) service,” Christenson said. “So, I wanted to find something that I could use my degree in so I talked to a few businessmen who set me up with the United States Army National Guard.”
“When I got out of college there were a lot of fellas like me who wanted to do what we could do (in the military), he said. “And there were a lot of fellas my age that were leaving the country for Canada. But we stayed.”
The Wisconsin native joined the 127th Signal Company based in Waukesha. Upon joining Christenson discovered this was the only signal corps in the entire state. He said many of the company members were college graduates.
While in the Army National Guard, Christenson was working in the international communications division of Motorola. At the time, he was one of three engineers at the Schaumburg, Illinois location. Four months after Christenson began his employee training with Motorola he was called to Fort Jackson, South Carolina for basic training.
Following basic training, Christenson was sent to Fort Gordon, Georgia for signal corps advanced individual training. He was able to secure a commission as a signal engineer and a teletype crypto operator. According to Christenson, the commission gave him top security clearance after leaving Fort Gordon.
With his background at Motorola, the veteran was already familiar with the basics of the communications systems but needed to become familiar with the equipment.
“The one thing I had to learn because we did cryptography with teletypes, I’d never typed so I had to learn to type,” he said. “To qualify, we had to type above 50 words per minute to get into that program.”
Upon completing his AIT the veteran returned to a job at Motorola where the company began to send him overseas to complete work. The communications company was receiving a lot of work across the globe because of a National Security Advisor who would later become the United States Secretary of State under President Richard Nixon.
“At that time there was an ambassador, his name was Henry Kissinger, and he was doing what they were calling ‘shovel diplomacy’ and he had a like a briefcase with a Motorola telephone in it so he was Motorola’s best international salesman because he went to all of the oil companies in Saudi Arabia and everyone that saw a Motorola (as) a status symbol,” Christenson said.
One of the veterans last large projects with Motorola was working with the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, which commissioned the company to design a communications system.
“At the time in the early 1970s (Taiwan) was watching the beach facing mainland China with just security people who would report what they saw happening,” Christenson said. “They wanted a more exact location.”
The veteran helped design a system to provide watch outposts along the beach. He said the system used microwaves as the backbone and channels were created using the microwaves.
“Basically, it was a phone system like in an office building,” Christenson said, but each phone was located at an observation point.
One of the reasons Christenson was able to work on the Taiwan project was because of his top security clearance through the Army National Guard.
“(The security clearance) opened a lot of doors and let me travel for work to Israel and Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Christenson continued with the 127th Signal Company during his time working for Motorola; he would attend weekend drills and weeklong training periods. The veteran said since the 127th was Wisconsin’s only signal corps the longer training drills were conducted with the Oklahoma signal companies.
Christenson reached the rank of staff sergeant and worked in the CCKW 6X6, a tactical cargo truck that could carry 2.5-tons of materials on-road or off-road in all weather. Inside the truck was the VHF radio and a small compartment where the teletype machine was located.
“We had a lot of technology civilians didn’t have access to,” the veteran said.
At one point, the 127th Signal Company was told to be ready to be called to active duty.
“We were close to being called up but then the war tapered off,” Christenson said. “We were withdrawing from Vietnam.”
After he completed his six year commitment, he retired from the Army National Guard.
His family, which included a wife and four sons, moved to Wisconsin and bought a farm just outside of Lake Mills. Christenson spent a few years working at the Horicon John Deere plant while moving toward operating his own dairy farm. Eventually, farming became Christenson’s full-time occupation where they raised 120 head of dairy cattle.
Later, he sold the cattle and raised crops before retiring. Now, his grandson and a neighbor are cropping the farm field.
“I’ve lived a very blessed life,” Christenson said.