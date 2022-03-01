Last month the Lake Mills City Council voted to move forward with building a new wastewater treatment plant that will discharge into the Crawfish River to comply with Department of Natural Resources phosphorous effluent limits. The municipality is just one of many across the state needing to make changes to its wastewater treatment facility impacted by the new limits.
Matt Claucherty, the phosphorous implementation coordinator for the Wisconsin DNR said the new phosphorous limits stem from a 2010 update to the wastewater rules. The DNR employee said the 2010 rule updated was widely publicized, however municipalities would not have received the new phosphorous effluent limit officially in the year the new standards were released.
“They would have gotten that official number after the 2010 rule update,” he said.
Claucherty said in 2000 the state was using technology-based phosphorous limits determined by the equipment used by wastewater treatment facilities. Under this method compliance with the phosphorous levels was easier to meet than the new limits based on the 2010 update.
“What we are having now that there is a standard for phosphorous is what’s called a water-quality based effluent limit and that’s where we look at the receiving water where we can determine how much it can handle,” he said.
The DNR employee said the department completes a calculation for each wastewater treatment facility to determine the effluent level that is protective of the stream or river it discharges to. According to him in most cases those bodies of water cannot handle additional phosphorous resulting in a low phosphorous limit being enacted.
“There are some communities that discharge to streams that have more of what we would call assimilative capacity for additional phosphorous,” Claucherty said. “And in those cases, the facilities would receive a higher phosphorous limit based on the assimilative capacity.”
“These are numeric nutrient standards that apply to most surface waters of the state. DNR as the agency that administers wastewater permits must take into account surface water standards when we set effluent limits so these phosphorous effluent limits have been evaluated since 2010 and when a new limit is imposed on a facility we have a planning period that can apply so decisions don’t need to be made overnight – facilities have the chance to evaluate their alternatives,” Claucherty said.
Lake Mills is not the only municipality that is making difficult – and costly — decisions on how to comply with the new limits. According to Claucherty, there are 300 to 400 municipalities across the state impacted by the new effluent limits.
Waterloo had started discussions in the need to make changes to or build a new treatment facility in May 2021. Public works director Barry Sorenson said the city will be renovating its existing facility with the constructing slated to begin in 2023. He said in addition to complying with the new phosphorous limits, the renovations will address the aging infrastructure.
Sorenson said the upgrades will result in the wastewater rates at least doubling.
The Village of Palmyra has almost completed the renovations to its wastewater treatment plant to comply with the limits. According to village Public Works Director Scott Halbrucker, the municipality began construction on the upgrades in November of 2020. He explained Palmyra uses a lagoon system for its wastewater treatment, which is then discharged into the Scuppernong River.
Halbrucker said the village had been preparing for an upgrade to its treatment plant before the new phosphorous limits had been announced. Each year it gradually raised its wastewater rates to save up for the plant renovations. The public works director said by doing this, the rate payers were not met with a large increase all at once to fund the upgrade.
Claucherty said it would be difficult to say how many municipalities are looking to renovate existing facilities or build new ones because other options are available.
“We have options such as water quality trading, or adaptive management, that would actually allow a community to avoid making renovations to their wastewater plant because they would be offsetting pollution in other parts of the watershed, like working with farmers for example to reduce phosphorous. There are a number of facilities across the state that are doing that and those may or may not need to upgrade,” he said. “Other communities are able to make smaller operational changes to their wastewater plant to make limits and then there are those that do need to make a major change at the facility to meet limits.”