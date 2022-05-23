Col. Bob Shappell, a retired member of the United States Air Force, will be the featured speaker at the Lake Mills American Legion's Memorial Day program. The annual event will be held Monday, May 30 at Commons Park and begin at 10 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the Lake Mills Middle School gym
Shappell grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania. After graduation from the United States Air Force Academy in 1975, he served 26 years on active duty in the Air Force as an aircraft maintenance and logistics officer. His assignments took him to a variety of places around the world.
During Operation Desert Storm in 1991 Shappell deployed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as chief of maintenance for 30 KC-135 air refueling aircraft. He later served as Director of Logistics for the B-2 stealth bomber test and evaluation program, where he received the Lieutenant General Leo Marquez Award as the Air Force’s outstanding aircraft maintenance officer. He then served as Logistics Group Commander for a combat unit of 84 aircraft with worldwide deployment responsibilities, and as Professor of Aerospace Studies and Air Force ROTC Commander at Marquette University. He retired in September 2001 at the rank of Colonel.
Shappell spent the next three years as Director of Lifelong Learning for Lakeland College. Currently he is an affiliate faculty member at Cardinal Stritch University, where he teaches evening and online classes in business, management, human resources, business research methods, and leadership.
Shappell has a bachelor of science degree in history from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a masters degree in management and supervision from Central Michigan University. He has also completed all course work toward a doctorate in business administration with Northcentral University. He is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College.
Shappell has been an active member of the American Legion since he retired from the Air Force. He was Post Commander of Cedarburg Post 288, Ozaukee County Commander, and Second District Commander. In 2015 he served as State Commander of the Wisconsin American Legion. Shappell is currently the Dean of Education for the Wisconsin American Legion College, and serves as Wisconsin’s National Executive Committeeman, representing the state on the Legion’s National governing body.