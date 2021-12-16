An idea that began as a marketing campaign has transitioned to a fundraiser for a pair of local organizations. This week, Re/Max Community Realty will be selling posters featuring historic doors of Lake Mills. Proceeds from the poster sales will be split between the Lake Mills Food Pantry and Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society.
“We decided to turn this into a fundraiser for a couple of local organizations,” said real estate agent John McCoy said.
Barry Luce, owner of the local real estate business, said about a year ago Re/Max Community Realty thought about all the doors the real estate employees had walked through when selling homes.
“And we’re opening doors in people’s lives,” said Linda Jeffers.
To continue the theme the business conducted the 12 Doors of Christmas where people could submit pictures of their holiday-decorated doors to be posted on social media and there was also an online contest called “Where Are We At?” where people could guess what door in Lake Mills an agent was standing next to.
This in turn prompted the creation of the Historic Doors of Lake Mills, a poster featuring some of the beautiful doors in the community, said McCoy.
“It just kind of mushroomed,” said Jeffers.
To find some of the most striking doors in the community, members of the local business spent time driving around Lake Mills and noted what some of their favorite exterior entryways were located. McCoy noted the featured doors are not necessarily on buildings the real estate agency has sold. The process of finding doors took about nine months.
“We knocked on some doors, made some phone calls to take photos,” said real estate agent Angie Johnson. “People got a bit excited when we told them we wanted to take a picture of their doors.”
Luce said a committee decided on which of the submitted door pictures would be considered for the poster. He said the group tried to select some of the older doors in the community but there were no other criteria.
Johnson’s husband, Deon Johnson, took the photographs of each of the 24 doors selected for the poster.
“He took tons (of pictures) of each door,” Johnson said. “Probably 10-15 of each door and then we narrowed those down to what picture looked best.”
While some of the images focus narrowly on the door, others are a bit more expansive showing off archways or the front of the buildings.
“The photo collection of historic doors has a significance to Lake Mills not just in their architectural design and diversity but also in their symbolism; they have been the long standing, familiar guardians of our community,” said Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society President Robin Untz. “They make us feel secure, yet welcome; each are unique and generate the sense of curiosity of discovering who has passed through them, or lived behind them over the decades and how they contributed to building the community we all are thankful for and enjoy today.”
The posters are even being produced locally with Nancy Boebel of Cream City Marketing laying out the images and printing the products.
The posters can be purchased at the Corner Mercantile and the Re/Max Community Realty office.
Luce said the posters have been well received and will serve as a nice keepsake featuring Lake Mills.
“Since we opened our office, we’ve always been focused on our community,” he said. “And we want to find ways to support out community because we believe in community.”