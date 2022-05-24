The L.D. Fargo Public Library will no longer be charging overdue fines for any materials returned after the due date. The library made the announcement May 20 on its Facebook page; the public library had already discontinued overdue fees for children’s materials in August 2019.
Library director Gerard Saylor said no longer charging overdue fines for late materials is a method to remove access barriers to the library, noting when people have overdue fines they may not want to come back to the library or feel embarrassed when an item is returned late.
“More than anything, we want people to use the library and people who might have trouble paying fines and can’t afford $5 or $10 might not use the library,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone has access to materials at the library and be able to rely on the library for that.”
“And fines don’t really get materials back any time quicker,” he said. “People who are going to keep items longer without renewing are just going to bring them back late, whether there’s fines or not.”
Removing library late fees is not a new concept.
“I remember going to a national library conference 25 years ago and there was a speaker talking about fines and what is the philosophy behind the fines,” Saylor said.
Thirteen other Bridges Library System member libraries, including Waterloo, Fort Atkinson and Whitewater, do not charge overdue fees for late materials, Saylor said.
Library staff will be removing any overdue fines from patron records though fines will remain for items considered lost or damaged.
Saylor said items that have not been returned six weeks after the due date will be considered lost and the patron who checked out the material will need to pay for the lost item. People will also continue to be charged for any damages to materials.
“Our goal is to have more materials come back and have them used again and again,” he said.