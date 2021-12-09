When the lead-tainted water in Flint, Michigan came to the public eye in 2015, it prompted Lake Mills residents to become more vocal about concerns with the test results indicating how much lead was found in the tap water.
According to an April 2016 story from the Associated Press, 90% of the city’s lead levels in 2015 were 160 parts per billion – 10 times the amount allowed by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA rules require 90% of water samples must have lead concentrations under 15 parts per billion.
“The worst of the samples, which were gathered from taps in 40 homes last fall, tested at 870 parts per billion,” the AP story reported
The AP also reported in February 2016, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources informed the city it had violated safe drinking water rules and needed to take measures to replace residential lead service lines.
Since then, the city has been making strides in reducing the amount of lead, specifically by replacing lead service laterals. According to Lake Mills Public Works Director Paul Hermanson, since 2018
“We’re really happy to report the overall (lead) levels are down significantly,” he said.
According to the results of the most recent test conducted in 2020, 90% of the city’s lead levels were 6.5 parts per billion.
When the city conducted a survey to find how many residential lead service lines there were approximately 5 years ago, it found 300, said Hermanson. As of Tuesday, 183 of those lines had been replaced. The number of problematic pipes was able to be reduced by more than half which was due to some funding received from a statewide program.
Starting in 2018, the city was able to take advantage of a DNR grant program to help fund residential lead line replacements. Hermanson said the first round of the grant program was for a three-year cycle and the city received $300,000 to use during the time period. The city decided to use the money to assist homeowners who still had lead water service lines connected to their homes. The public works director said the city provided anyone who requested funding to pay for 75% of the replacement up to a maximum of $3,750. According to Hermanson, most residential line replacements costs range from $4,000 to $5,000.
The DNR then changed how it operated the program and switched to a one-year cycle this year. Hermanson said for 2021, the amount of money provided by the DNR was based on the approximate number of lead service line replacements the city expected could be completed by residents during the one-year window. The public works director said the city determined 75 residential lines could be replaced during the current year.
“The other thing that comes into play is many times when a customer replaces their lead service line, the city has to replace their portion also,” he said, adding the DNR grant money cannot be used for municipal lead lines. “So, we looked at how many (the city) could afford to replace in a given year.”
Hermanson explained while the city portion of the lead service line is tapped into the main line, none of the main municipal water lines are lead.
The public works director said the city’s cost to replace a lead service line is between $5,000 and $6,000.
The properties most likely to have lead service lines are those built before the mid-1970s, when the use of lead service lines was discontinued, Hermanson said. Some homes from prior to that time may have already had the lead lines replaced, he added.
“A few years ago, we went to every home in Lake Mills to see if they had a lead service line,” the public works director said. “That was a big project, but it was very useful. Now we know exactly where the lead service lines are, we know how many there are, and we can do a much better job of budgeting for that.”
Hermanson said the 2021 grant money not used by Dec. 31 will have to be returned to the DNR.
The public works director cannot guarantee there will be grant money available to the city next year but said when the year-to-year lead service line replacement grant program was put in place, the DNR said it would have $63 million available. Hermanson said the DNR estimated it may have $32 million available in grant money for 2022.
The city is presently working on the grant application for a portion of the 2022 grant money.
“We think we will have a good chance of funding next year but because it’s a government program I’m not about to tell anyone it’s guaranteed,” he said.
If the DNR grant programs continue, “we’re going to apply for every cent we can get,” Hermanson said, “and will continue applying until A. we’ve used up every cent there is to use up or B. we’ve replaced every lead service line.”