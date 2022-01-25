Each year at the Knickerbocker Ice Festival, Lake Mills Royalty is chosen to be coronated and recognized for the day. Those chosen for royalty are always special people whom the community wishes to celebrate, said Legendary Lake Mills executive director Raina Severson. This year Mitch Eveland, former owner of the Lake Mills Market, has been chosen to be the Lake Mills Royalty.
During Eveland’s time in Lake Mills, he has made a hugely positive impact on the Lake Mills community, Severson said. Since the Lake Mills Market opened in 2014 the round-up program has made $358,757.66 for many local organizations.
Eveland has also spent time on committees and as a member of local organizations. He served on the Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce Board for two years and has been a long-time member of the Lake Mills Rotary. He has been instrumental in the Rotary Beer and Wine Tasting, the Rotary concession stand located at Rotary Park, and the Chamber of Commerce brat fry that occurs during the Fall Festival of Color each year.
"These examples are just the tip of the iceberg as far as how Mitch has served and bettered our community," Severson said. "If you have been lucky enough to call Mitch your friend, you know he is all about a good a laugh and knows how to put a smile on anyone's face."
The official coronation ceremony will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at TT's Timeout in conjunction with the Knickerbocker festivities.