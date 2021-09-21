Construction is progressing well on the Highway A bridge, according to Steve Theisen, region communications manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region.
According to the DOT’s project website, the scope of the project is to replace the concrete deck, repair concrete surfaces, repaint steel girders, and regrade approaches to the bridge.
Theisen said crews were slated to pour approximately 350 cubic yards of concrete for the new bridge deck on Sept. 22. Following the pour, crews will work on the bridge approach slabs, parapet walls and fencing in addition to painting the girders.
Theisen said weather permitting, the Highway A bridge is expected to be open to traffic in early November.
The bridge officially closed Monday, July 26, which was a delay from the initial date work was schedule to commence. Since its closure, traffic has been detoured on Highways V and Q.
In other roadway, Airport Road bridge over Interstate 94 will be closed Sept. 27-29 for crews to lay a polymer overlay on the structure. Theisen said the overlay is a treatment that enhances safety and durability to the deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driving surface.
Additionally, girder painting on Airport Road bridge is underway.
More information on the bridge construction projects can be found online at https://projects.511wi.gov/i94bridges-jefferson/.