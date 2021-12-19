A piece of Lake Mills land that had been the subject of a lawsuit more than a decade ago is again back in Jefferson County Circuit Court. At issue is whether it can legally be used for lake access.
In August, residents representing 75 properties on the southwest side of Lake Mills received a legal document from attorney Bridget Hubing on behalf of residents Timothy and Pamela Murphy. The Murphys purchased the vacant lot adjacent to their property, 725 S. Ferry Drive, in January from Lakeside Lutheran High School. The parcel has no street address.
The plaintiffs are taking court action to prevent people from using the vacant lot as an access easement path to Rock Lake. According to Hubing, there is currently no listing on any property deed giving people who own parcels on South Ferry Drive, Circle Drive, Woodland Beach Road, Woodland Court, South Main Street, Keyes Street, Milton Street and West Lake Park Place access to the South Ferry Drive property.
Meanwhile, a group of approximately 35 Lake Mills property owners have signed on as defendants in the lawsuit, arguing that they should be permitted to continue using the lake access path they had previously been allowed.
Lindsey Lang, whose husband is listed as a defendant, said many people use the access point to get kayaks and paddleboards to the lake, go fishing or watch the sunset.
According to documents provided to the Leader by fellow defendant Jennifer Schmidt and Lang, the Murphys are claiming there is no existing deed for the property, granted or reserved, that allows any access rights for the vacant lot being referred to in the lawsuit as the Murphy Adjacent Land. The property deed for the parcel did not grant or reserve any access rights to benefit any of the parcel owners listed as defendants in the lawsuit, the plaintiffs contend.
The document notes some of the defendants in the suit claim a 1959 deed allows the owners of certain parcels access to the lake using the Murphy Adjacent Land. The plaintiffs, however, contend they have found nothing on the deed granting this access.
However, the defendants believe one of the deeds for one of the properties listed in the suit does have documentation for accessing of the vacant lot for certain parcels named in the summons, said Lang.
This is not the first time the lake access point has been brought before the courts. In 2010, Lakeside Lutheran High School filed a complaint with Jefferson County against owners of the parcels that were benefitting from use of the access path. The property had been given to the school in 1959 to use at it saw fit. The high school requested the county declare that any and all rights provided in the 1959 deed be removed noting that the rights listed in the deed made the vacant parcel unmarketable.
A group of property owners appealed the request and asked the court to declare or reassert the access rights believed to be part of the 1959 deed. The case was eventually dropped without any judgement.
Schmidt said that following the outcome Lakeside Lutheran provided the property owners who had been using the access path a list of rules to abide by. She said the rules were “very reasonable” and similar to standard rules for a public park. When she and Lang moved into their respective homes, neighbors provided them with rules for using the path.
Hubing said when the property was owned by Lakeside Lutheran High School, it may have granted people to use the parcel to gain access to the lake. However, there was nothing regarding the access in any of the deeds, according to the attorney.
Schmidt said not everyone who has signed on to pursue the lawsuit is concerned about the removal of nearby lake access. Some are just concerned about how this will impact their property values.
The pair who coordinated hiring a defense attorney, Schmidt and Lang, are also concerned how the outcome could impact the other lake access paths in the city.
A Zoom scheduling conference is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022 with William F. Hue officiating.