The new Lake Mills Farmers & Artisan Market manager may be a bit of a new face for some people, but her last name is quite familiar to people in the community. Barb Brandel’s family has operated a dairy farm just north of the city for five generations. The 75-year-old’s parents still live on the farm, which is now tended by her son and nephew. Her grandchildren operated Brandel’s Blooms.
“I was born and raised in Lake Mills and moved back to be closer to my entire family,” Brandel said. “My whole family is in Lake Mills — my grandkids, my parents, all of my aunts and uncles, so this is home. The roots of our family run pretty deep around here.”
After seeing a Facebook post seeking out a new manager for the Lake Mills Farmers & Artisans Market, Brandel thought it would be a good opportunity to get back involved with the community and a way to meet people.
“I’m really excited about it. I’ve been going to the farmers market for years,” she said. “I like it especially because it’s in the park and it’s different from most farmers markets — a lot of them are held in parking lots. Just the fact that it’s in the park makes it feel more homey.”
With the opening day of the market a bit less than a week away on May 3, Brandel is looking forward to all of the plans she and the market committee have created for the 2022 season.
“We are planning on making the market more than a place to buy fresh tomatoes and a bag of popcorn or a jar of honey,” she said. “We want to make it someplace you want to go and stay a while.”
There will be a monthly theme; May — getting outside, June — Dairy Month, July — patriotic, August — hot summer nights, September — harvest, and October — pumpkins.
Each week, there will be a presentation or demonstration in conjunction with the themes for the adult market attendees. Brandel said during the first month, there will be sessions about planting herbs and flowers. The committee is looking at having salsa making demonstrations and recipes for spicy foods during August.
“In September we’re planning to have our apple vendor do a talk on apples — what are the best ones for what uses,” the market manager said.
Each market will also have activities for children whether a small project, petting zoo or play area, “anything to get the kids involved,” Brandel said.
“And we’re hoping to have a non-profit group use the Lions shelter at the park to sell food as a fundraiser,” she said.
During the first market of the season, there will be a {span}a demonstration at the bandstand on propagating indoor greenery at 4 p.m.; garden-themed sensory bins for children to explore; and Legendary Lake Mills will be selling loaded baked potatoes beginning at 3:30 p.m. until sold out. {/span}
People attending the market are invited to stop by the information table, which will be set up each week. Brandel said attendees will be able to fill out a survey and offer feedback, ask questions, and offer suggestions as to what type of vendors they would like to see at the market.
“That way we can see if there are any of those vendors at nearby markets and we can contact them and see if they’d like to come to our market,” she said.
Anyone wishing to become a vendor can sign up at any point in the season, the market manager said.
“So it’s not too late to sign up and we’re always looking for something different to offer,” Brandel said.
The Lake Mills Farmers & Artisan Market will be held Wednesdays starting May 3 through October from 2-6 p.m. in Commons Park.
Vendor applications and more information about the market can be found online at https://legendarylakemills.com/farmers-artisan-market/.