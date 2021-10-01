In the story regarding the city and EMS contract negotiations it was printed the cost to staff an ambulance was $7 per capita; the cost is actually $17 per capita. The online version of the story was updated with the correct cost. The Leader regrets this error.
Correction
Amber Gerber
