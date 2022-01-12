Kickball cross, pivot, shuffle, cross step, sailor, cross, turn.
A group of women go through the steps in the Fellowship Hall of the Lake Mills Moravian Church on Monday morning. Some of these moves seem almost effortless to them, it’s as if line dancing is as familiar to them as walking.
Jamie Manix calls out the steps while Margaret Pezzi stands near the front of the group. The pair have been leading the free dance classes since December of 2011.
The group was formed out of a course offered through Madison Area Technical College. For several years Manix and Pezzi had attended the classes, which were held at the local municipal building. The class instructor had decided to retire which eventually resulted in the cancellation of the enrichment course.
“We really hated to give up the line dancing so one day over coffee Margaret and I were talking and I said to her, ‘You know, I think we could teach line dancing,’” Manix said.
Pezzi pointed out neither of the women were trained dance instructors, but Manix believed the duo could continue the line dancing class. Manix said the duo were “flying by the seat of their pants” when it came to starting the weekly classes.
The pair reached out to other former class members and asked if they would be willing to take part in the new line dance program.
“We started it not knowing if anybody would walk through the door or not. We really didn’t know if we would have any students come,” Manix said.
“I said if we’re the only two who show up, we’ll just dance,” Pezzi said. “But, we were never alone and it just grew.”
Ten years later, the women have a total of approximately 30 people who attend one of the two classes offered Monday mornings, some who are local and others who come from out of town. The day starts with an hour-long beginnings group at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. 30-minute improvers class where the beginners can expand a bit on their dance steps. The hour-long advanced class is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Manix said some people stay for the entire 2.5-hour duration.
The pair of women work to ensure no-matter the attendees’ dance skill level, the classes are enjoyable and easy to follow. Pezzi said her co-teacher will even find ways to adapt dances for members.
“Sometimes people have trouble with the turns,” Pezzi said. “So, Jamie will tell them instead of spinning to do a different step so they can keep dancing.”
“We don’t teach (new dances) every week,” Manix explained. “We teach occasionally but then in-between we just dances that we know. Because a lot of times all we want to do is put on the music and dance. It’s good for your body, it’s good for your brain.”
Pre-COVID the pair would teach a new dance about once a month but since the group had to stop meeting for nearly 18 months, the current classes are focused on relearning dances.
While the group was unable to meet at the church during this time, small groups would continue to meet outdoors. Manix said during the summer there were dance classes at public parks and even conducted in her home’s driveway.
“There were only a few of us, but we wanted to keep dancing together,” she said. “And people were really anxious to get back to dancing, we’d hear from people all the time, ‘When can we get back to this?’ Everybody missed it.”
“After all this time, we’ve done very well and we’ve had great students,” she said.
The group membership is primarily composed of women; Manix believes the youngest member is close to 60 while the eldest member is in her early 80s.
“We loved line dancing and we hated to see it go away,” Manix said. “You’d go to class every week and there are people who you never met. So, you go every week and you’re talking to each other, and you develop friendships. It’s a really great way to have some time together and do something that keeps you active, to make new friendships.”
There is no charge to take part in the line dancing class; Manix and Pezzi are not paid to lead the groups. A coffee can is available for people to drop in donations. Any money is given to the Moravian Church, which has allowed the group to use its Fellowship Hall at no charge.
Pezzi encourages anyone interested to simply drop by for one of the classes. She said while some people will decide to come on a regular basis, others will determine they don’t have much interest in line dancing after the first session.
“It’s just an incredible group of people, it really is,” Manix said. “Ten years later, we still have people coming through the door.”