What We Once Had, a band composed of Lake Mills High School students, is one of 12 statewide garage bands representing high schools and middle schools, taking part in the ROCKONSIN state finals at Summerfest.
The state finals will be held Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4 on the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage. What We Once Had is slated to perform its 15-minute set at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The 12 finalists were selected by a trio of music industry judges.
The 2021 winning & runner-up bands will be announced Sept. 4 on Facebook, Instagram & Tik-Tok @rockonsin at 6 p.m.
Each of the bands will be evaluated by a different set of three music industry judges on expression/creativity/technique, rhythm/vocals, primary beats/blend/time, synergy and a summary of each musician knowing their role and how the band jells as one musical unit. Each band, after their Summerfest performance, will receive a private verbal critique from one of the judges.
“These talented young statewide garage bands will rock the Summerfest stage showcasing their love of music and performance. Come out to see these young musicians shine in the spotlight as they showcase their gift and love of music by rocking The World’s Largest Music Festival.” said ROCKONSIN Founder and Producer Dennis Graham.
The 2021 ROCKONSIN winning and runner-up bands will each perform a second prize winning 40-minute showcase gig at The Big Gig on the BMO Harris Pavilion stage on Sept. 18 with the runner-up hitting the stage at 2 p.m. followed by the winning band at 2:50 p.m.
The 2020 ROCKONSIN At Home runner-up (Flying Fuzz) and winner (Negative/Positive) will play their pandemic delayed 40-minute Summerfest prize gigs on the US Cellular Connection Stage on Sept. 18 at noon and 12:50 p.m respectively.The top two bands each year win a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios (winner: 12 hours; runner-up: 8 hours).