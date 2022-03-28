The Lake Mills Police Department is using a new method to remind residents to secure their property and decrease the chance of becoming the victim of a crime.
People may receive a bright yellow card with the word “Oops!” at the top and the text: “While on patrol our officers noted the following oversight on your property which could be an invitation to thieves or burglars.”
Police Chief Mick Selck said the department began handing out the yellow cards last month. Officer Brandon Hanley learned about a similar program being conducted in Fort Atkinson and suggested it to Lt. Branden Cedarwall who enacted the process.
Selck said the cards will be distributed when officers see something on a person’s home or business property that a criminal may also be looking for, like an open garage or a bicycle left in the yard.
“If we can see it, that means the criminals can see it,” he said. “What we’ve found in the criminal world is that it’s just an opportunity that presents itself at the time. It’s not necessarily that someone targets a particular house, they go around and look for the opportunity. When it presents itself it’s just easy for them to go into a garage or if they can tell a car door isn’t locked or the window is down.”
Recently, Lake Mills residents have become the victims of porch pirates, attempted home break-ins, and cars rifled through in addition to a business burglary. The police chief said the crime is not the fault of the victims, but actions can be taken to decrease the number of similar crimes being committed.
“If we are conscientious and do a better job with our own security, maybe we could reduce the amount of incidents that occur or even be able to catch people in the act when people are more vigilant in the community,” Selck said.
The police chief also reminds people to call the department as soon as the crime has been committed and not wait to report it.
Selck knows not 100% of the community will keep their property secured, including locking their vehicles, garages and homes.
“But honestly, it’s that simple because 99% of these people will move on to the next place – they will not generally take the time to bust a window or break in a door of a home,” he said.
“If we’re not an easy target, they’ll just go somewhere else,” the police chief said.
Selck said thefts from vehicles and homes in Lake Mills is not new; he’s been seeing these types of crimes in the community since he joined the local police department in 1994.
“Every year it’s like a revolving door, there’s a new set (of people committing crimes),” he said. The police chief said theoretically, some of the people committing the crimes are coming from off the interstate or neighboring communities but others are local residents.
“We always have people in our own community who are out and about and causing some trouble,” Selck said.
The police chief said some people are looking to take particular items, while others will just grab whatever they see. According to Selck, in the last couple years surrounding communities have encountered people entering homes and searching for vehicle keys.
“When people become the victim of a crime it does change them on an emotional level,” Selck said. “There security has been compromised and it takes away some of the luster of living in a nice community.”
“We’ve got a lot of great people in this community and I love that they feel safe and that means we’re being successful as a police department and as a community but there are those who are taking advantage of that as well,” he said.