LM Police calls Dec. 2 - Dec. 8 Becky Weber Dec 13, 2021 12/2/202Written Warning - Improper Display of License Plate S. Main Street/Woodland Beach RoadAll-Other - Suspicious Person Greenwoods State BankWritten Warning - Speeding N. Main Street/Grant StreetCitation - Speeding, Repair Notice - No Insurance American Way/Industrial DriveMutual Aid 262 E/B I 94Check Welfare E. Lake Street911 open line Brewster DriveChild Pornography Reed StreetTruancy College Street12/3/2021Written Warning - Speeding W. Tyranena Park Road/Elm StreetBus Passing Complaint S. Main Street/Phillips LaneFound Property E. Oak StreetVehicle Lock out Lake Mills MarketTask Force Assist/Probation Hold Kwik TripMutual Aid Maple Ct/CTHVAll-Other - Assist Fort PD E. Lake StreetAll-Other - Winter Parking Complaint Browns CourtRobbery E. Tyranena Park RoadWarning - Failure to Dim Headlights S. Main Street/Catlin DriveCitation - Speeding, Operating Without License S CP Avenue/Jefferson StreetJuvenile referral disorderly conduct Wildflower WayAssist EMS Oakbrook DriveWritten warning-Defective Head Lamp, Citation-possession of THC, Possession of Para. S. Main Street/Columbus StreetChild Sexual Assault12/5/2021Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes StreetEMS Assist E. Pine Street12/6/2021Citation: Operating while revoked, 3rd offense, Written warning: operate without lights at night, no proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main StreetCitation: Operating while revoked, 2nd offense, 15-day Certification: expired registration E. Lake Street/Enterprise DriveBurglar Alarm Dollar GeneralTheft Cost CuttersDA Battery E. Lake StreetWarning-Operate vehicle without stopping lights S. Main Street/E Lake Park Place911 open line E. Lake StreetAll-other Child Discipline Cherokee Path #F12/7/2021Citation: non-registration W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park RoadAll-Other Theft Cherokee Path UnitWritten Warning Speeding E. Lake Street12/8/2021Written warning: defective head lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main StreetWritten warning: operate without lights at night, no proof of insurance N. Main Street/E. Grant Street911 Hang up N. CP AvenueAll other - Child Abuse E. Pine StreetDisorderly Conduct E. Pine Street Vandalism/CDTP W Lake StreetOAR - Forfeiture Madison Street/Water StreetCitation: Operating After Revocation, Written Warning: No Front Plate CTHV/89Written Warning Defective Headlamp CTHV/E. Mills DriveOpen Door Industrial/Lake