While half of the city’s residents spent a portion of the night of Tuesday, Aug. 10 in the dark, four Lake Mills employees were out in the wind and rain attempting to restore power to the community.
Public Works Director Paul Hermanson said the utility linemen started responding to calls of power outages at 6:30 p.m. and completed getting the electricity back on at 2:30 a.m.
“They come back in at 6 (a.m.) and we still had a few (outages) from people who had not called the night before,” the department head said. “I’m guessing they thought they were part of a bigger outage.”
According to him, Lake Mills had several smaller outages and two larger outages leaving parts of the city in the dark. The cause for the power disruption was trees going through power lines. The NOAA reported wind gusts of up to 44 mph at 6:35 p.m. and 37 mph an hour later on Aug. 10.
“I’m not even sure how many trees we had down,” Hermanson said.
Line foreman Josh Hergert said one of the larger outages was on South Ferry Drive and the other was a broken pole Highway A.
“This was probably one of the biggest outages I’ve seen in years,” he said. “It was just a lot of little stuff but it had a big effect.”
Some of the smaller outages knocked out the main feeder of the system.
The linemen spent about four hours working in the adverse weather before it cleared up a bit.
“They work in the rain, the wind, the lightning; they are trained to do that safely,” Hermanson said.
Hergert is a bit more cautious when working in thunderstorms and keeps track of the lightning as it streaks across the sky.
“I know this is part of my job, but it can get a bit unnerving at times,” he said.
Other members of the four-person crew, “live for going out in this type of weather.”
During the storm, the light and water department used its after-hours and emergency answering service to take reports of outages. Hermanson said the linemen went to restore power based on the order the calls came in.
“We almost got to the point where we were going to bypass our answering service… and set up our triage system,” he said.
In triage, someone who knows the Lake Mills power system answers the calls and can identify the priorities by cross referencing addresses.
“But, in this case, because it was a combination of outages the guys simply went from the first call they got to the second call they got,” Hermanson said.
Hergert said the volume of calls during larger power outages at times can feel a bit overwhelming.
“You’ll get calls from three or four people in one area where all the houses are out,” he said.
For multiple customers, the power came back on briefly only to shut down again. Hermanson said the electrical system is designed to function in that matter. He explained two things occur in storms like the one Lake Mills experience Aug. 10 – the first is the number of circuits running through the city. If a tree falls knocks out lines in a particular location, it might just take out a portion of the circuit.
“They get that fixed and then a tree falls down in another area and it happens to affect the same circuit,” he said.
The second reason for the power to briefly resume before going back out is due to the function of the breakers. Hermanson said just like a house, the system has breakers. But there is a significant difference.
“These breakers are designed to open and close twice before they stay closed,” the public works director explained. “In other words, a tree will fall across a line, the breaker will open and will actually try to clear the line by closing and allowing electricity to flow.”
If this process does not work, the system’s breaker will close again and go through the process a second time. If the process is unsuccessful, the breaker will remain open and cut off the flow of electrical current.
“From a user stand point, it’s like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ From our standpoint that can sometimes save us a bit of effort in figuring out what happened.”
It was a long 24 hours for the linemen Aug. 10; the typical workday is 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They had to return to work a few hours later and finally finished up the day at a bit after 3 a.m.
“I got home about 3:45 (a.m.) and got in a nap, then we had a few more spots to work on (Wednesday),” Hergert said.
As the Aug. 11 workday came to a close, the line foreman was looking forward to getting some much desired – and deserved - sleep.