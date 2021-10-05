Back again for the fourth time, Maple Fudge Of 12 Oaks, owned by Colton and Ashley Brandel of Lake Mills, was named Senior and Grand Champion of the International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show at the 2021 World Dairy Expo. The cow was also selected as the Senior and Grand Champion of the International Milking Shorthorn Show, a title she had in 2018.
Fudge, the winning Lifetime Merit Cow, was presented the $500 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Award and the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion Junior Show Award for her success. Additionally, the bovine received the $1,000 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Alan Hetts Memorial Trophy.
The first place Winter Yearling Heifer, Maunesha Creek Easy On The Eyes-EXP, took home the title of Junior Champion at the expo. Easy On The Eyes is also owned by Ashley Brandel.
In the youth showmanship contest, Lake Mills resident Justin Brandel took 15th in the junior category
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America.