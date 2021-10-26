For the past two years, people going past Commons Park may have noticed a small group going through a variety of poses on the grass. What started out as part of a coronavirus mitigation plan has now turned into something one of Lake Mills Yoga Co-op’s classes now want to do “until they can’t feel their toes,” said studio manager Susan Anderson.
The co-op’s mission is to grow and improve the wellness of the greater Lake Mills community with a focus on physical, mental and spiritual well-being of the members and the community. It strives to create a comfortable and welcoming environment that is also affordable and offers high quality instruction.
The Lake Mills Yoga Co-op formed in 2012 by a group of people who had been attending classes at Bliss Power Yoga in the city.
When the business owner chose to close the yoga studio, several members sought out a way to keep yoga in the community.
“Some of us, literally after class, said ‘What are we going to do now? We really love yoga, we want to keep it in Lake Mills,’” said founding member and current board member Liz Bade.
One of the co-op’s founding members looked at the cost to open a studio and found if all the members paid an annual fee, they could afford to pay for one or two instructors and the rent for the space in the second story of 112 S. Main Street, Bade said. This is where the idea of a co-op came into play.
“We set up as a non-profit – we’re all volunteer run,” she said. “We had some rough patches when we first started, and a recent rough patch with COVID, but it’s been great.”
While the studio is less of a co-op in the sense members no longer rotate through duties like cleaning, attendance, and budgeting, it continues to be a non-profit entity and volunteer run but is more like a traditional yoga studio.
“We eliminated (having a studio owner) so we can pay our instructors a bit more and we can keep costs low for the community,” Anderson said, comparing the price of a drop-in class in a larger city may be $20 or $25 while at the Lake Mills co-op, a drop-in class costs $10.
Anderson joined the Lake Mills Yoga Co-op a few years ago; she was training to be a yoga instructor and was called in to be a substitute.
When the former studio manager left, she took over the position. Anderson noted because of the nature of the co-op, she receives a stipend instead of a larger paycheck.
“It’s more about helping out and keeping yoga in the community,” the studio manager said.
Martina Pitcher, who serves on the board, joined the yoga co-op upon moving to Lake Mills three years ago. She’d been active in the Phoenix yoga community and completed an online search to find the closest studio to her new home.
“I tried it out and this studio became my community,” Pitcher said. “All my friends in town are primarily linked through the yoga studio.
I’ve said this to the board members before, but this studio concept is great for new people in town.”
The three women said the co-op always welcomes new members and offers a free first class to allow people to try out yoga. There are also several membership levels people can join at from a drop-in rate to bundles, and extended memberships.
For those who are interested in mixing yoga with cocktails, the Lake Mills Yoga Co-op is pairing with Dog and Shrub Distillery for an Oct. 29 Halloween-themed fundraiser; for $25, a person gets a 45-minute yoga session and a cocktail. Costumes are encouraged.
Bade said the co-op had partnered with the Tyranena Brewery in the past for a similar event and found it worked well.
“It’s great to partner with our local businesses for events like this,” she said.
The pandemic pinch
The Lake Mills Yoga Co-op was shut down for three months during the beginning of COVID-19. When looking at re-opening options, the board decided it could bring back classes, but have the groups meet in Commons Park instead of inside the studio.
“We went outside out of necessity, but it’s become really fun,” Anderson said. “I love being outside.”
“People are still concerned about coming back (inside the studio),” said Bade.
When the co-op opened its studio location it put coronavirus mitigation strategies in place such as limiting class sizes, requiring face masks regardless of vaccination status, and paying and signing in for classes using an app or website. The purpose of the strategies is to create a safer environment for students and instructors.
In addition to the in-person classes that include animal flow, bodyzen boot camp, gentle yoga, power flow yoga, Vinyasa slow yoga, Vinyasa flow yoga, and strength training, the co-op offers an online option as well.
Pitcher said the virtual class is recorded by an instructor and is available for one week to people who sign up for the online version.
To help alleviate the financial challenges, the co-op applied for and received grants from the Lake Mills Community Foundation and the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
Anderson said this was the first time the yoga studio had applied for a grant; it was done because while the studio was closed because of COVID-19 “the bills still needed to be paid,” she said.
“We’re so thankful for these grants,” Pitcher said. “It was great to see such support coming from the community.”