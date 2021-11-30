Festive displays in business windows, lights on houses strung up with care, and wreaths adorning lamp posts. Lake Mills has turned its sights to Dec. 25 and all that goes along with the holiday.
After taking a hiatus last year due to coronavirus, Classic Christmas returns downtown Friday and Saturday.
“We are so excited to be able to bring the Lake Mills Classic Christmas once again,” said Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Raina Severson. “We believe that Classic Christmas really showcases the charm of our downtown.… This year we are very excited to be working with the Main Street Program to make Classic Christmas even more magical.”
New to this year’s line-up of events is a holiday processional. Severson said while this won’t be a full parade, there will be several Christmas-themed floats to help lead Santa Claus to Commons Park Friday night. Severson hopes to rally more interest and participation in a parade in the future.
The processional will get underway at 5 p.m. and help guide the man in red who will once again be arriving on firetruck to Commons Park. Once he arrives, Santa will help light the Christmas tree and meet with children.
While visiting the park, be sure to check out the Window Wonderland displays at downtown businesses. The public will be able to cast a vote for their favorite decorated window at ballot boxes located throughout downtown.
The annual Winter Market typically held a bit later in the month has been added to Saturday’s Classic Christmas line-up. More than 70 vendors will be at the Lake Mills Middle School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment at the market with the Lake Mills High School pop strings, Lake Mills High School show choir, and Norwegian dancers each putting on a performance.
Enjoy the downtown holiday décor by taking a jaunt around Commons Park Saturday with free horse-drawn wagon rides available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carolers will also be downtown during those hours.