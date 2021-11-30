Santa Claus is coming to town. Or, rather, back downtown Lake Mills in the form of an approximately 30-foot rendering of the man dressed in red.
“This really was a community effort,” said Mary Doyle, who helped coordinate bringing a new Kris Kringle to the community.
About one year ago, residents learned the city had disposed of the folk art-style Santa due to his deteriorating condition.
Doyle, co-owner of The Corner Mercantile, said customers would come to the store and inquire the whereabouts of the jumbo-sized jolly old elf. There was backlash in the community when people discovered Santa had been thrown away. When Doyle posted on Facebook about wanting to create a new big Santa, people came forward to volunteer for the project. Groups were created out of what skills the individuals had.
“It’s about resurrecting Santa for future generations,” Doyle said.
Serving as the leaders of each group were Phil Marley, Mike Weber and Peggy Furlin who headed the building, project management, and design groups, respectively.
Lindsay Parks was tasked with overseeing the finances for the new piece of seasonal art.
“These are all volunteers who also have full-time jobs,” Doyle said.
Before construction began in August, Furlin designed three Santas to be considered for the replacement – one that looked more like the Santa which had been downtown since the 1960s, a newer Santa appearing more modern, and a hybrid of the two designs.
Informal input was gathered, and most of the feedback supported the completely new design of Kris Kringle.
To assist in funding the creation of the new big Santa, the Lake Mills Community Foundation agreed to match up to $5,000 in donations. Doyle said many businesses and individuals offered money to help complete the project. The funds not only helped create the new structure, but there is also money in an account for any necessary future repairs.
There is a plan to ensure the new big Santa continues to be in good condition for decades to come. Doyle said when the public art is taken down each year, it will be assessed for any necessary repairs or touch ups.
With the donations, the project was able to be completed with high-quality marine wood and the best paint and primer available.
Doyle said creating a new downtown Santa required a lot of logistics. For example, she learned Santa’s size made it difficult to maneuver him from indoors to outdoors. Plus, the jumbo-sized rendition needed to be created in three separate parts and then reassembled inside.
“Throughout the process I have found this is an example of why people want to live in this community,” Doyle said. “It’s because of that charm of something unique as our Santa. There was a lot of spirit behind it.”
Just when big Santa returns to his place in Commons Park has not been determined. Doyle is hopeful the jumbo character will be on display this year though is unsure if it will be revealed in time for the upcoming Classic Christmas festivities.