The contentious race for two seats on the Lake Mills School Board concluded Tuesday night. The unofficial results filed with the Jefferson County Clerk showed Kirk Lund and Andrea Graham receiving the top votes with 1,192 and 1,191 respectively.
One of the biggest tasks the new school board members will face is the anticipated building and operations referendum questions for the November ballot. The district is looking to construct a fourth school to house students in grades 3-5, and would need to pass a recurring tax levy referendum in order to fund the operations of the new intermediate school.
Graham, a teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, had previously said she would support the referendums if the community at-large backed the questions.
“I think there needs to be a little bit more education about it so hopefully the community will support it,” she said. “But in general I am definitely in support of figuring out how we can expand our space for our learners.”
Lund, an attorney, had previously said he would support the proposed referendums.
“We need adequate space to best support student learning so I do support a new school building,” he said. “The growing enrollment gives rise to the space and staffing issues so I support increasing the tax levy to support the operation of the new building.”
The other local race on the ballot was for two Lake Mills City Council seats. Incumbents Steve Fields, representing District 1, and Michelle Quednow, District 2 will continue to serve after earning 469 and 478 respectively.