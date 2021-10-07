9/15/2021

Written Warning — Defective Tail Lamp N. Main Street/Pine Street

All Other — Suspicious Person W. Tyranena Park Road

Written Waring — Expired Vehicle Registration, Defective License Plate Lamps N. Main Street/Pine Street

Written Warning — Defective Tail Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Mulberry Street/O’Neil Street

Written Warning — Defective Headlamp N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Found Cell Phone unknown location

Disorderly conduct/trespass College Street

Disorderly conduct Catlin Drive

Keys Locked in vehicle Municipal Lot

9/16/2021

Written warning: expired registration N. Main Street / W. Pine Street

Written warning: defective head lamp Harvey Road / Honeysuckle Ln

911 Hang Up Reed Street

Noise complaint, no contact/Bail jumping Tamarack Dr

Counseling notice- disorderly conduct College Street

Suicidal subject College Street

Harassment College Street

Domestic Battery, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Domes-tic Criminal Damage to Property W. Grant Street

9/17/2021

Written Warning Speeding in School Zone Main St/Prospect

Theft Walgreens

Theft from Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage to Property Upper Tyranena Park

Vehicle Lockout O’Neil Street

Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/ E. Oak Street

Found Property Dollar General

9/18/2021

Written Warning Speeding Hwy 89/Gallup

Citation: no proof of insurance, Written warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written warning: no front plate, defective license plate lamps S. Main Street / Phillips Lane

Written warning: defective head lamp E. Tyranena Park Road N. Main Street

15-day certification: expired registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Written warning: defective tail lamps S. Main Street/Unzhaven Road

Written Warning Fail to Obey Sign N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Seatbelt, Written Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line N. Main Street/ E. Madison Street

Citation Operate UTV on Prohibited Roadway S. Main Street

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Citation Fail to Stop at Sign, Written Warning Speeding Enterprise Drive/ American Way

All Other Complaint Suspicious Activity Ridgeview Drive

Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Citation: Inattentive Driving Main Street/Water Street

Written Warning: Fail To Display License Plate/All other Lewd Lascivious CTHV/89

9/19/2021

All Other — Suspicious Vehicle North BP Gas Station

Citation — Expired Vehicle Registration N. Main Street/Pine Street

Written Warning — Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning — Speed S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Citation: speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Citation: speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Written Warning — Speed N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street

Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street

Written Warning Unregistered Vehicle S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Citation Expired Registration Hwy B/Hwy V (West)

Written Warning Speeding N. CP Ave./Stony Road

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Unregistered Vehicle N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street

Found Property N. Main Street

EMS Assist W. Prospect Street

Warning: Speeding S. Main Street

Citation: Expired Registration, Written Warning: Tint 89/CTHV

Written Warning — Illegible License Plate N. Main Street/Madison Street

Parking Cit. #14900 (S) Oakbrook Drive

9/20/2021

Written Warning — No Front License Plate, Failure to Provide proof of Valid Insurance Oakbrook Drive/Valleyridge

EMS Assist Woodland Beach Road

Written Warning — Defective Headlamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V./Mulberry Street

Citation — Operating While Revoked, Written Warning — Failure To Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V./Cherokee Path

Written warning: defective head lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Written warning: speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning: speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Citation: no proof of insurance; Written warning: speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

All Other — Animal Complaint Harvey Lane/Ferry Drive

Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Assist EMS W. Lake Park Place

Written Warning Fail to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Possession of Methamphethine, Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Improper Attached License Plates, Truman Narcotics Birch Street/W. Pine Street

All Other Detox Cherokee Path

9/21/2021

Citation — No Vehicle Insurance, Written Warning — Defective Brake Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Citation — Speeding, Written Warning — Failure To Stop at a Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation — Expired Vehicle Registration, Written Warning — Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Keys Locked in vehicle Ray Street

Ride Along 200A Water Street

Written warning — Speed S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road

All Other Adult Protective Services Indian Terrace

Juvenile Referral Unlawful Use Of Telephone, Disorderly Conduct, Intimidations to Victim Cook Street

All other/Juvenile Water Street

Citation: Operate After Suspension, Written Warning: Defective Third Break Light S. Main Street/Untzhaven

Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Written Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

9/22/2021

Building Security E. Tyranena Park Road

All Other — Located Missing Person S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

All Other — Dispute E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation — Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Written Warning — Failure to Carry Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Written Warning — Defective Headlamp N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Shorewood Hills Rd/CTH B

Hit and Run W Prospect Street/Elm Street

Parking Tickets Sandy Beach x4

Found bicycle RLAC

Written warning non-registration N. Main Sreett/E. Madison Street

All other — Domestic/DEC Tamarack Drive

All other — Out of Control Parent E. Pine Street

Found bicycle RLAC

All Other Reports Cook Street

911 Hang Up Wakeman Circle

Theft Lake Mills Market

All Other Reports Cook Street

Written Warning: Speeding-School Zone Grant Street/Main Street

Recommended for you