9/15/2021
Written Warning — Defective Tail Lamp N. Main Street/Pine Street
All Other — Suspicious Person W. Tyranena Park Road
Written Waring — Expired Vehicle Registration, Defective License Plate Lamps N. Main Street/Pine Street
Written Warning — Defective Tail Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Mulberry Street/O’Neil Street
Written Warning — Defective Headlamp N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Found Cell Phone unknown location
Disorderly conduct/trespass College Street
Disorderly conduct Catlin Drive
Keys Locked in vehicle Municipal Lot
9/16/2021
Written warning: expired registration N. Main Street / W. Pine Street
Written warning: defective head lamp Harvey Road / Honeysuckle Ln
911 Hang Up Reed Street
Noise complaint, no contact/Bail jumping Tamarack Dr
Counseling notice- disorderly conduct College Street
Suicidal subject College Street
Harassment College Street
Domestic Battery, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Domes-tic Criminal Damage to Property W. Grant Street
9/17/2021
Written Warning Speeding in School Zone Main St/Prospect
Theft Walgreens
Theft from Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage to Property Upper Tyranena Park
Vehicle Lockout O’Neil Street
Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/ E. Oak Street
Found Property Dollar General
9/18/2021
Written Warning Speeding Hwy 89/Gallup
Citation: no proof of insurance, Written warning expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written warning: no front plate, defective license plate lamps S. Main Street / Phillips Lane
Written warning: defective head lamp E. Tyranena Park Road N. Main Street
15-day certification: expired registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Written warning: defective tail lamps S. Main Street/Unzhaven Road
Written Warning Fail to Obey Sign N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Seatbelt, Written Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line N. Main Street/ E. Madison Street
Citation Operate UTV on Prohibited Roadway S. Main Street
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Citation Fail to Stop at Sign, Written Warning Speeding Enterprise Drive/ American Way
All Other Complaint Suspicious Activity Ridgeview Drive
Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Citation: Inattentive Driving Main Street/Water Street
Written Warning: Fail To Display License Plate/All other Lewd Lascivious CTHV/89
9/19/2021
All Other — Suspicious Vehicle North BP Gas Station
Citation — Expired Vehicle Registration N. Main Street/Pine Street
Written Warning — Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning — Speed S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Citation: speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Citation: speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Written Warning — Speed N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street
Written Warning Speeding E. Lake Street
Written Warning Unregistered Vehicle S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Citation Expired Registration Hwy B/Hwy V (West)
Written Warning Speeding N. CP Ave./Stony Road
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Unregistered Vehicle N. Main Street/E. Prospect Street
Found Property N. Main Street
EMS Assist W. Prospect Street
Warning: Speeding S. Main Street
Citation: Expired Registration, Written Warning: Tint 89/CTHV
Written Warning — Illegible License Plate N. Main Street/Madison Street
Parking Cit. #14900 (S) Oakbrook Drive
9/20/2021
Written Warning — No Front License Plate, Failure to Provide proof of Valid Insurance Oakbrook Drive/Valleyridge
EMS Assist Woodland Beach Road
Written Warning — Defective Headlamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V./Mulberry Street
Citation — Operating While Revoked, Written Warning — Failure To Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V./Cherokee Path
Written warning: defective head lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Written warning: speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning: speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Citation: no proof of insurance; Written warning: speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
All Other — Animal Complaint Harvey Lane/Ferry Drive
Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Assist EMS W. Lake Park Place
Written Warning Fail to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Possession of Methamphethine, Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Improper Attached License Plates, Truman Narcotics Birch Street/W. Pine Street
All Other Detox Cherokee Path
9/21/2021
Citation — No Vehicle Insurance, Written Warning — Defective Brake Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Citation — Speeding, Written Warning — Failure To Stop at a Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation — Expired Vehicle Registration, Written Warning — Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Keys Locked in vehicle Ray Street
Ride Along 200A Water Street
Written warning — Speed S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road
All Other Adult Protective Services Indian Terrace
Juvenile Referral Unlawful Use Of Telephone, Disorderly Conduct, Intimidations to Victim Cook Street
All other/Juvenile Water Street
Citation: Operate After Suspension, Written Warning: Defective Third Break Light S. Main Street/Untzhaven
Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Written Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street
9/22/2021
Building Security E. Tyranena Park Road
All Other — Located Missing Person S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
All Other — Dispute E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation — Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Written Warning — Failure to Carry Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Written Warning — Defective Headlamp N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Shorewood Hills Rd/CTH B
Hit and Run W Prospect Street/Elm Street
Parking Tickets Sandy Beach x4
Found bicycle RLAC
Written warning non-registration N. Main Sreett/E. Madison Street
All other — Domestic/DEC Tamarack Drive
All other — Out of Control Parent E. Pine Street
Found bicycle RLAC
All Other Reports Cook Street
911 Hang Up Wakeman Circle
Theft Lake Mills Market
All Other Reports Cook Street
Written Warning: Speeding-School Zone Grant Street/Main Street