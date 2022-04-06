The Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 hosted its annual birthday celebration March 12. The post’s 1st Vice Commander Don Grunewald said in addition to marking the local Legion chapter’s anniversary the event provided an opportunity to recognize public safety personnel.
Each year the post recognizes a police officer of the year, firefighter of the year, and EMT of the year. Those selected for the honor are nominated by the local public safety entities.
Lake Mills Police K9 Officer Terry “TJ” Adams was chosen as the Police Officer of the Year.
“Officer Adams is the kind of officer that never quits, doesn’t back down from a challenge, serves his community with integrity, and comes to work with an attitude that is both refreshing and uplifting,” said Police Chief Mick Selck and Lt. Brenden Cedarwall in their nomination letter.
According to the nomination letter, Adams was involved in multiple drug seizures in 2021, but two incidents were highlighted in the document.
The first occurred at the end of 2020, but poured into 2021; an investigation about drug activity in a residential area of the city was started by the Lake Mills Police Department and Jefferson County Drug Task Force. In order for investigators to follow through with a warrant, Adams and K9 partner Truman needed to perform a perimeter sniff of the exterior garage door and front door of the residence. The nomination letter said this would be a difficult task for a K9 team.
“However, because Officer Adams’ long days of training and proficiency working with K9 Truman, the positive K9 alert was noted by Officer Adams which ultimately allowed investigators to conduct their anticipatory warrant into the residence,” Selck and Cedarwall wrote.
The search yielded approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of fentanyl and an AR-style tactical rifle.
The second notable drug seizure occurred when Adams was covering a patrol shift and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to the nomination letter, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Adams found probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered 21 pounds of marijuana, 3 oz. of cocaine, 120 illegally possessed prescription pills and $13,400.
Another notable incident where Adams played an integral role was in October 2021 when two young children with special needs were getting ready to take a bath and snuck out of a residence while nude. Adams and Truman responded to the area and began tracking the children. The K9 team was able to locate the children and return them to safety.
Additionally, Selck and Cedarwall wrote that in 2021 Adams trained two new officers and sought to become the department’s emergency vehicle operator course (EVOC) and vehicle contacts instructor.
Ian Lehrer was selected as the post’s Firefighter of the Year. According to his nomination information, provided by Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre, Lehrer holds six state certifications including fire inspector I, firefighter I/hazardous materials operations, fire driver/operator — aerial, fire driver/operator — pumper, firefighter II, and fire officer I.
Additionally, Lehrer holds 39 certifications through the International Code Council. According to Yandre, among those certifications are certified fire marshal, master code professional, fire plans examiner, fire inspector I and II, and fire codes specialist.
The firefighter of the year is also an International Association of Arson Investigators certified fire investigator trainer. Lehrer is able to teach fire investigation for fire officers and principles of fire instigation.
Furthermore, Lehrer is a national child passenger safety technician and is certified as an emergency medical technician — basic.
Two members of the Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services were selected as co-EMTs of the Year. The LMEMS nominated Michelle Hallada and Steven Fields for the recognition. A request to the EMS for nomination information was not provided as of press deadline.
In addition to those recognitions, post adjutant Sebastian Walters was chosen as the Legionnaire of the Year. According to information provided by Grunewald, Walters serves as the personnel officer and personal point of contact for individual post members.
“Sebastian is a key member of Legion Post 67,” he said.
As adjutant, Walters is responsible for keeping membership records and minutes of the meetings, assists other post officers and committees with their tasks, and publishes official orders, announcements, and instructions.