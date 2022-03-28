Local voters will have the chance to select two new members of the Lake Mills School Board among the four candidates in the April 5 election. Maureen ‘Mo’ Kennedy Boelter, Andrea Graham, Kirk Lund and Sheena Wiedenfeld will be on the ballot for the school board election. Each of the at-large seats is a three-year term. The Lake Mills Leader had interviewed the candidates in January and their answers can be found on the Leader’s website, lakemillsleader.com.
All other local races that area residents will be able to cast a vote are unopposed.
The Lake Mills City Council incumbents Steve Fields, representing District 1, and Michelle Quednow, District 2 will be on the ballot as they seek another three-year term.
There are seven Jefferson County Supervisors who represent the city and portions of the surrounding towns. Lund, also looking to be elected to the local school board, is seeking re-election as the City of Lake Mills wards 3, 5 and 8 county representative for District 14 and Anita Martin is also looking to retain her seat as the county representative for District 13 covering city wards 2,4,6 and 7. Steve Nass, District 15, is looking to continue serving the city ward 1, Town of Lake Mills wards 1 and 3 and Aztalan ward 1 as county supervisor. Incumbent District 11 supervisor Jeff Johns’ district includes Aztalan ward 2 and District 18 supervisor Brandon White, whose district includes Aztalan ward 3 are also looking to be re-elected.
Newcomers Cassie Richardson and Robert Preuss are looking to be voted as county supervisors for District 2, which encompasses part of Milford and Town of Lake Mills, and District 3, covering the other part of Milford, respectively.
Anyone interested in running as a write-in candidate must register by Friday, April 1 to the appropriate jurisdiction; their names won’t appear on the ballot. Under Wisconsin law, votes entered for a write-in candidate will only be counted if they have registered.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the respective voting locations for each municipality. Voters must bring an ID to cast a ballot; those who are not registered to vote may do so on-site.