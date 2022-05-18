Lake Mills Girl Scout Troop 7468 chose to focus on turtle awareness for its Bronze Award. Pictured at the L.D. Fargo Public Library where they have set up a display from left, are troop members Elaina Hamilton, Lily Drescher, Addy Haight, Kaidence Reed, Gracelynn Dolph, and Madelyn Syvrud.
A local Girl Scout group has undertaken a project to educate the community about a wildlife species as part of their quest to earn the Bronze Award. Lake Mills Girl Scout Troop 7468’s turtle awareness efforts can be seen around the community and online.
The Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior (those who are in fourth and fifth grade) can obtain. According to the Girl Scouts of America website, the goal of the award is to undertake a project to make their community a better place.
Troop 7468 co-leader Tracy Hamilton said the girls decided to move forward with a turtle project because they wanted a project that would benefit animals and the lake.
The group contacted the Rock Lake Improvement Association which connected Troop 7468 with local resident Susan Trier who mentored the group as it undertook the project and found additional means to help the turtle population.
Hamilton said the girls decided to utilize different means to educate the public about turtles including a social media campaign, posters and brochures, physical displays and a public information session. A public display can be seen at the L.D. Fargo Public Library and the social media campaign is being hosted on the RLIA Facebook page.
“Each scout worked at least 20 hours on this project, which equates to almost every troop meeting we had for this school year plus time outside of meetings,” Hamilton said.
“I hope this project helps inspire the girls to continue to speak out and influence their community as they become older. The experience of researching a subject, formalizing an opinion, strategizing on what to do, compromising with others within your group and perseverance to bring an idea forward after months of work is a powerful foundation,” Trier said. “I also hope that a love and respect for the natural world has set seed within them.”