The musical “Rent” features a song inquiring how does someone measure a year. While everyone measures the passage of time in various ways, for newspapers, the year can often be surmised by some of the biggest stories of the year. While the scope of the stories may not be the same, each one created an impact that could be felt in the 53551 zip code.
Here are some of the stories that impacted the community in 2021.
Masking requirements change with the seasons
The Lake Mills Area School District had in-person learning for students during the 2020-21 academic year while requiring face coverings but as spring rolled around with about one month remaining in the school year, parents and students began asking the school board to do away with the masking.
Masks became optional during summer school for students taking outdoor classes and indoors when physical distancing was possible. Face coverings would be required during passing times and for several specific classes. At the time, Superintendent Tonya Olson hoped the plan would be able to be phased into fall.
As of early August, the school district chose to encourage, but not require, students to wear masks while at school.
One day before the start of the 2021-22 school year, the board held a special meeting to where it voted to reinstate mandatory face coverings during school hours. The special virtual gathering was required due to the frequent disruptions conducted during a Aug. 30 special in-person meeting. Olson recommended the district begin the year with required masking at grades levels where students were ineligible for the vaccine due to the rapid increase in Jefferson County’s COVID-19 cases. The board voted in favor of a more restrictive measure.
The most recent mask policy change suggested in November by Olson was narrowly defeated by the board. She proposed making face coverings optional for grades 7-12 effective mid-November; masks would be temporarily reinstated if more than 2% of the building population tested positive for COVID-19. The same measure would be put in place for all remaining grades effective Jan. 3 at which time she felt most families would be able to have their children in that cohort vaccinated if desired.
Since the start of the current school year, multiple people have presented arguments for and against requiring students to wear face coverings in school facilities while classes are in session during the public comment portion of the school board meetings.
L-Cat girls basketball team earns state title
For the first time in school history, the Lake Mills High School girls basketball team brought home a golden ball after winning the WIAA Div. 3 state championship in late February. The second-seeded L-Cats defeated first seed La Crosse Aquinas, 78-67.
This was the second time Lake Mills qualified for the state tournament after making it to the 2020 semi-finals where the team was defeated by Wrightstown, 62-54. The Blugolds came into the final showdown with Div. 4 titles from 2018 and 2019 and had advanced to the state finals in 2020 when the tournament was canceled.
The championship game between the pair of teams was a rematch from earlier in the season when Aquinas defeated Lake Mills by 15 points in a non-conference game.
Senior forward Vivian Guerrero lead the team in scoring with 21 points, getting in six of her eight field goal attempts and scoring on nine of her 10 free throws. She also had 13 rebounds and three assists during her final high school game.
Other players scoring in the double digits were Hannah Lamke (14), Kayla Will (13), Julianna Wagner (12) and Taylor Roughen (10).
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the state title game looked much different than from years past with athletes, coaches and fans wearing masks; the game moved from UW-Green Bay’s Resch Center to Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh; and instead of packed seats only a limited number of fans were allowed to attend in-person.
The road to state saw the L-Cats earn their third consecutive Capitol North conference title and several players joining the 1,000-point club.
The girls basketball team wasn’t the only group of L-Cats to make it to the state tournament. The Lake Mills boys basketball team qualified for the Div. 2 tournament but lost 65-51 in the state semi-finals to eventual state championship winners Pewaukee.
Fatal accident results in death of local woman
A two-vehicle accident in Dodge County on June 16 resulted in the death of a Lake Mills woman and severely injured her daughter. Tammy Hafenstein, 50, died as the result of a head-on collision. According to reports, Hafenstein was driving westbound on Highway 33 in the Town of Oak Grove. A truck driven by 47-year-old Daniel Bryfczynski of Horicon was traveling eastbound on the highway before it crossed the centerline striking the Lake Mills woman’s vehicle.
Hafenstein’s passenger, her daughter, Sarah Hafenstein, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via helicopter to Children’s Hospital Madison.
Bryfczynski was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries; his passenger sustained minor injuries.
Following the accident, there was an outpouring of support for the family. A Go Fund Me page raised approximately $50,000. The Vintage Flip hosted a bake sale and Tyranena Brewing Company held a pint night.
To help encourage Sarah as she went through her healing journey, people were invited to send her cards and completed coloring pages as the girl is an avid drawer.
The Hafenstein family had decided to establish a scholarship in memory of Tammy Hafenstein. A fundraiser was held in the fall as part of a family fun day at the family’s wedding barn.
Highway A bridge work
The annual road work season included rehabilitation work on the Highway A bridge over Interstate 94. The project was scheduled to begin in late June, but it was delayed by nearly a month. The bridge officially closed for reconstruction on July 26.
With the late start, the highway was closed until Nov. 8; the initial project timeline had anticipated the road reopening in September.
The Department of Transportation conducted the following work on the Highway A bridge: replace the concrete bridge deck, make concrete surface repairs, repaint the steel girders over the interstate and regrade the Highway A approaches to the structure.
While the road was closed traffic was detoured to highways V and Q.
Town and Country Days, sliders return
After taking a one-year hiatus the annual Lake Mills Town and Country Days festival returned this year as did the local summer staple American Legion sliders.
The official announcement regarding the return of Town and Country Days was announced in late April, just two months before the annual community event.
While rain threatened the status of the Saturday morning parade, the streets were still lined with people who watched the various parade entries.
The Legion slider stand reopened in May after closing in 2020 due to coronavirus and stay-at-home orders by Gov. Tony Evers.
After a year of absence, it was a welcome sight to see people lined up on Friday evenings to buy a slider or two.
Other notable news stories:
