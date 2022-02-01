Lake Mills’ frozen past will be the focus at the annual Knickerbocker Ice Festival with activities on Friday and Saturday.
In the late 1800s, ice companies took advantage of Rock Lake in the winter, cutting and harvesting ice that was sold to various customers. The largest of these local companies was Knickerbocker Ice Co. formed in 1900. It took control of the ice house located at what is now Sandy Beach.
“Ice harvesting is what started this entire festival fourteen years ago,”Tyranena Brewing Company manager and Legendary Lake Mills Co-President Stacey Schraufnagel said in a release. “It’s a part of Lake Mills’ past. Through the early 1900s, massive hunks of ice taken from Rock Lake were used to cool food and beer locally and all the way down to Chicago.”
While ice companies have gone by the wayside, Legendary Lake Mills continues to pay homage to the city’s past with the annual winter festival.
Events will be split between Rock Lake and downtown.
After taking a hiatus in 2021 due to COVID-19, the popular ice softball, ice golf, fat bike fun ride and fisheree return on Saturday.
“We are working hard to make sure all of our activities are in full swing this year,” said Legendary Lake Mills Executive Director Raina Severson.
Registration and rules for ice softball, ice golf, the bike ride and fisheree can be found online at knickerbockericefest.com.
New this year will be an ice bar. It was created by the same group of volunteers who crafted the Icehenge, which was also rebuilt in time for the festivities.
“Nowadays, who isn’t looking for something different and fun to do at this time of year in Wisconsin? So it only seems right that we celebrate our heritage with big chunks of ice and a beer,” said Schraufnagel.
The easiest way to access the ice bar and Icehenge is to enter off the shore of Bartel’s Beach, 210 S. Ferry Drive.
“Ice conditions are always a concern for the activities that are located on Rock Lake. As of now the conditions are perfect for all activities,” said Severson.
No matter the thickness of ice on Rock Lake, the frozen festivities will continue around Commons Park.
More than 20 ice carvers will be downtown Lake Mills Saturday to demonstrate how frozen blocks can be turned into a variety of shapes and characters using power tools and hand tools.
The Optimist Club will host its annual ice skating party and family games such as the IdiderDAD, fish toss and snowball eating contest are planned and will take place in Commons Park.
The the third annual Chilly Chili Warm-up will be at the American Legion building, 129 S. Main St., with sales of bowls of chili benefitting local veterans.
Festival goers looking to get a head start on the Knickerbocker fun can participate in Friday night’s candlelight snowshoe and ski hike beginning at the Lake Mills Disc Golf Course at the corner of Pinnacle Drive and East Lake Park Place. Following the short hike, participants can warm up next to the fire pit.
And team trivia will again be held Friday night at the City Hall with registration forms online at knickerbockericefest.com.
“Knickerbocker reminds us of what it means to be from Wisconsin,” said Schraufnagel. “We are hardy people. We are fun-loving. We might even be a bit crazy… and we’re going to celebrate what makes us and this community unique, even if that means bundling up and spending an entire day outside in February.”