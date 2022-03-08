Lake Mills is one of three Wisconsin communities vying for the chance to gain some financial assistance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to makeover a downtown alleyway. The WEDC will provide up to $5,000 and specialized technical assistance to the winning community as part of its inaugural Place-Makeover Contest.
Legendary Lake Mills: A Chamber and Main Street Organization applied to the contest with plans to use the money to improve the 1,000-square foot public alley between 201 N. Main St., the current location of Bumper to Bumper, and 203 N. Main St., the future site of Tyranena Brewing Company’s second location, which connects the Main Street sidewalk to the public parking lot behind the buildings.
In the application, the Lake Mills organization pointed out the public alley has taken on greater importance in the past few years as more customers to downtown businesses will use this parking lot more frequently. Previously, downtown visitors had been able to use the parking lot located next to 203 N. Main St. but the Main Street access to the lot had been closed off during the 2019-20 Main Street reconstruction process. Additionally, the owners of 203 N. Main St. plan to use the private lot as an outdoor space for customers.
“There are significant infrastructure challenges to overcome including re-location of utilities, drainage and lighting,” the applicant told the WEDC.
According to the application, if Legendary Lake Mills is awarded the WEDC money, the organization will provide $10,000 for the project. The organization will also seek additional funds from the city and adjacent property owners.
During the March 1 Lake Mills City Council meeting, President Greg Waters signed a letter of support for the project. In the letter, he wrote the grant would “create an opportunity to complete the valuable project and to promote the physical space of the project while furthering the initiatives and goals of Legendary Lake Mills and the Main Street Program.”
“This is a chance for Wisconsin’s Main Street communities to take an area of downtown that is unattractive and not used well, and turn it into something that will help draw residents and visitors downtown,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “The improvements being made don’t require huge investments. But those dollars and the changes made can pay off for our communities.”
Building on the success of WEDC’s Main Street Makeover and Mini Makeover that have helped transform 10 downtown businesses, the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street communities had the opportunity to nominate an unattractive or underused space in their community that could use an update. Spaces could be privately or publicly owned if they are highly visible in the downtown and open to the public.
The other communities competing for the award are Prairie du Chien, which is looking to revamp a prominent corner parking lot that is used for community events such as farmers’ market and sidewalk sales, and Racine, which plans to use the funds to revitalize an underused pedestrian connection between Main Street and a public parking ramp that has the potential to serve as a downtown gathering space.